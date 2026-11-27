VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: Hyderabad will bring the printing, signage, advertising and branding industry together at Sign India powered by Media Expo, to be held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre from 4 to 6 December 2026. Jointly organised by Messe Frankfurt India and BusinessLive Trade Fairs, the show will connect machinery manufacturers, converters, traders, importers, distributors and buyers, with 90 brands and live demonstrations of more than 300 products.

Demand for signage and visual communication is rising because India's built environment and its brands are growing at the same time. New retail spaces, corporate campuses, infrastructure projects, IT corridors and healthcare facilities each need signage, wayfinding and branding to function. As e-commerce and organised retail expand, brands also need to stand out in stores, on packaging and on screens. Together, these are lifting demand across printing, fabrication, display and branding technologies, and the market data shows where it is growing fastest.

According to reports from IMARC Group, India's commercial printing market grew from USD 36.53 billion in 2025 to USD 37.54 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 46.65 billion by 2034, a CAGR of 2.76%; India's digital signage market grew from USD 1.07 billion in 2025 to USD 1.23 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 3.49 billion by 2034 a CAGR of 14.0% and it estimates the country's digital out-of-home advertising market at USD 2.43 billion in 2026.

The rising brand promotion needs; FMCG consumption and the adoption of advanced digital printing technologies are the main drivers. India's e-commerce market is also set to expand sharply, from about USD 90 billion to USD 250 billion by 2030, according to an article by Google and Deloitte. Retail modernisation, smart city projects and the growth of digital out-of-home advertising are driving adoption, while organised retail expanding into tier-2 and tier-3 cities is creating demand for in-store signage networks, kiosks and video displays.

Taken together, the numbers point to two tracks that suppliers must serve at once: print, growing modestly from a very large base and increasingly shaped by e-commerce, and digital, growing roughly five times faster as organised retail spreads to smaller cities. Behind every label, sign and screen is a supply chain of manufacturers, converters, sign makers, distributors, importers, agencies and retailers, and each link will need to keep investing to keep pace. Hyderabad's mix of tech campuses, expanding retail and commercial real estate, healthcare and public infrastructure, along with a growing advertising community, means buyers here often need printed and digital brand communication within the same project. For exhibitors, that is a single visitor base across print, signage and display.

As that demand grows, Sign India powered by Media Expo connects suppliers with the buyers who drive it. Exhibitors spanning printing inks, fabrication, finishing and decorating machinery, signage and digital signage, outdoor advertising, architectural hardware, promotional material and 3D printing, will meet channel partners, distributors, service providers, designers and consultants, agencies, and organised and traditional retail, across FMCG, lifestyle and other segments. Spread over approximately 5,000 square metres, with live demonstrations of more than 300 products, the show lets visitors see the latest technologies, materials and solutions in one place and compare options directly with suppliers. Top participants include Apsom, CMT, Epson, Insight, JX Enterprises, Lipi, Newclear Technologies, Unique Sign and Venkatramana Graphics and Vishwanath Enterprises among several other prestigious brands.

Speaking about the upcoming show, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, said: "Hyderabad's growth across commercial, retail, IT, healthcare, residential, industrial and public infrastructure is opening up significant opportunities for the signage and visual communication industry. Sign India powered by Media Expo brings the industry together in the city, offering manufacturers and suppliers the opportunity to connect directly with buyers, agencies and distributors across Hyderabad and the wider region. Building on our first edition in Kochi, we look forward to creating new business opportunities for the industry in Hyderabad."

Likewise, Mr Siva Prasad Palnati, Director, BusinessLive Trade Fairs, added: "Sign India powered by Media Expo offers exhibitors and visitors the opportunity to explore the full range of signage and visual communication solutions in one place, build partnerships and create direct trading relationships. With Hyderabad's strong business and infrastructure growth, we see significant potential for the industry to do business here, and we look forward to welcoming exhibitors and visitors to the show."

Hyderabad follows the recently concluded first edition of Sign India powered by Media Expo in Kochi. With this, Media Expo is now organised across five of India's top markets: Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Kochi.

For buyers, architects, brand owners, channel partners, creative advertising agencies, distributors, marketers, real estate developers, infrastructure and public-sector planners, and retailers, Sign India powered by Media Expo brings together the companies that manufacture and supply the latest signage and visual communication technologies in one place, giving visitors a faster route to sourcing decisions, new suppliers and long-term business partnerships. The exhibition will be held from 4 to 6 December 2026 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad.

Press information and photographic material

https://www.signindiaexpo.com/

Press Contacts

Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd

Viral P Sanghvi | Manager - PR & Corporate Communications

+91 9930837978 | viral.sanghvi@india.messefrankfurt.com

For Events & Entertainment Technologies shows worldwide, please visit:

https://technology.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en/event-entertainment-technologies.html

Background information on Messe Frankfurt

www.messefrankfurt.com/background-information

Sustainability at Messe Frankfurt

www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability-information

About BusinessLive Trade Fairs

BusinessLive Trade Fairs, based in Chennai, is a leading exhibition organiser in organising B2B exhibitions for various industries. Till date, the company has organised 70+ exhibitions across India (New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Kerala). The team at BusinessLive Trade Fairs is highly qualified, motivated, enthusiastic and dedicated towards its goal to bring world class Exhibitions to India.

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