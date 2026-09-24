SIHS Announces M.B.A. (Hospital & Healthcare Management) Admissions Open via SNAP 2026

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences (SIHS), a constituent institute of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has commenced registrations for the Master of Business Administration (Hospital and Healthcare Management) programme for the 2027-28 academic year, through the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test 2026.

The two-year, full-time residential programme offers a dual specialisation in Hospital and Healthcare Management, built on 20 years of legacy in healthcare management education. Delivered through an application-led pedagogy comprising case studies, simulations, industry projects and field visits, the programme is backed by strong industry connect, a comprehensive summer internship programme, live projects, and a distinct orientation towards research, innovation and entrepreneurship. Graduates are prepared for management roles across hospitals, pharmaceuticals, healthcare IT, health insurance, medical equipment and devices, diagnostics, consultancies and the wellness sector.

The programme offers core hospital and healthcare management competencies with emerging domains such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Health, Healthcare Analytics, Health Informatics, Telemedicine, and technology-enabled healthcare delivery, equipping students to navigate and lead the rapidly evolving digital healthcare ecosystem.

Experiential learning is provided at Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre (SUHRC), a 900-bedded multispecialty, hi-tech, tertiary care hospital where students get an opportunity to experience healthcare management within a functioning hospital environment.

Candidates aspiring to join the programme must register for and appear in the SNAP 2026 test. The registration and payment window closes on November 25, 2026 (Wednesday). The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be held on the following dates. Candidates may attempt the SNAP 2026 test up to three times. The best score is considered for admission.

Test Dates:

- SNAP Test 01: December 13, 2026 (Sunday)

- SNAP Test 02: December 19, 2026 (Saturday)

- SNAP Test 03: December 26, 2026 (Saturday)

Result Announcement: January 12, 2027 (Tuesday)

SNAP 2026 Test will be conducted across 79 cities in India. The test consists of objective-type questions, each with four response options, and a 25% negative marking applies for every incorrect answer.

Candidates must make two separate payments to complete their application:

- SNAP registration fee: INR 2,550 per attempt, payable to Symbiosis International (Deemed University) for appearing in the test

- Institute registration fee: INR 1,000, payable separately to register for the M.B.A. (Hospital and Healthcare Management) programme at SIHS

Both payments are mandatory and non-refundable. Candidates are advised to complete each step carefully to avoid incomplete applications.

Eligible candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university/institution of national importance with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST). Candidates with foreign qualifications must obtain an equivalency certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

The final selection process (merit listing) is based on a composite score that includes the SNAP Score (scaled to 50 marks), Group Exercise (10 marks) and Personal Interaction (40 marks), for a total of 100 marks.

"At SIHS, we are committed to shaping visionary leaders for the evolving world of healthcare business management. With admissions now open through SNAP 2026, we invite aspirants who wish to build a meaningful career at the intersection of healthcare and management to join us on this journey," said Dr. Sammita Jadhav, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences.

Admit Card Availability:

- SNAP 01: December 7, 2026 (Monday)

- SNAP 02: December 11, 2026 (Friday)

- SNAP 03: December 18, 2026 (Friday)

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has been granted Category-I status by the UGC and holds an 'A++' grade from NAAC. The university is ranked among the best B-Schools in the country for 2026 in Careers360's Annual Assessment 2026 and has received AAA rating.

To begin your SNAP 2026 registration and apply to the M.B.A. (Hospital and Healthcare Management) programme at SIHS, Pune, visit: www.snaptest.org

For more information on the programmes at SIHS, Pune, visit: https://www.sihs.edu.in/

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