SIMCA Advertising Limited reports strong FY26 performance; revenue surges 74.7% to INR 127.22 crore and PAT grows 125.3% to INR 16.62 crore

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: SIMCA Advertising Limited (NSE Emerge: SIMCA | ISIN: INE1K4J01018), one of India's established mediatech and DOOH (Digital Out-of-Home) advertising companies with a legacy spanning over five decades, today announced its audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, marking its first annual results announcement following its successful listing on the NSE SME platform.

The Company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹127.22 Crore in FY26, registering a robust growth of 74.7% year-on-year, while Profit After Tax surged 125.3% to ₹16.62 Crore. EBITDA grew 129.6% year-on-year to ₹23.55 Crore, reflecting improved operating leverage, increasing contribution from digital media assets and continued business momentum.

FY26 was a landmark year in SIMCA's corporate journey. Alongside delivering strong financial performance, the Company successfully completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO), strengthening its capital base and creating a robust platform for expansion, digital transformation and long-term shareholder value creation.

Financial Highlights

The Company also recorded a notable improvement in profitability and operational efficiency during FY26. EBITDA margin expanded by 430 basis points to 18.4% from 14.1% in the previous year, while PAT margin improved to 13.0% from 10.1%. Profit Before Tax increased to ₹22.78 crore from ₹10.12 crore in FY25, reflecting stronger operating leverage and disciplined execution. Earnings per Share (EPS) more than doubled to ₹18.88 compared with ₹8.38 in the previous year, underlining the Company's enhanced earnings performance and value creation for shareholders.

*EBITDA calculated as Profit Before Tax plus Finance Costs and Depreciation & Amortisation.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Fahim Batliwala, Chairman, Managing Director and Promoter of SIMCA Advertising Limited, said "FY26 marks a defining milestone in SIMCA Advertising's journey as we successfully transitioned into a publicly listed company while delivering our strongest-ever financial performance. Revenue grew by nearly 75% and profitability more than doubled reflecting the strength of our business model and disciplined execution. More importantly, these results validate our strategic transformation from a traditional outdoor advertising company into a scalable media infrastructure platform powered by premium assets, digital innovation and long-standing client relationships and continued expansion across key markets.

As India's urban landscape evolves and advertisers increasingly seek measurable, high-impact consumer engagement, we believe the opportunity for organised and technology-led outdoor media players has never been stronger. With majority of our revenue now coming from Digital Out-of-Home advertising, a growing portfolio of premium media assets, strategic investments to expand our ecosystem and a clear roadmap for expansion across key metropolitan markets, we are building a future-ready business designed for sustainable growth. We remain committed to creating long-term value through innovation, operational excellence, strong governance and prudent capital allocation."

The Company's net worth of Rs. 37.70 crore was restated to ₹29.03 crore arising from the reclassification of reserves into share capital following the bonus issue last year. The audited financial statements for FY26 received an unmodified audit opinion, further reinforcing the Company's commitment to strong governance, transparency and financial discipline.

SIMCA also generated robust operating cash flows during the year, with net cash from operating activities increasing to ₹10.52 Crore from ₹3.31 Crore in FY25, reflecting the quality of earnings and strong cash conversion. The Company simultaneously accelerated investments in growth infrastructure, with Property, Plant and Equipment increasing more than seven-fold during the year as it expanded its outdoor media network and strengthened its operational capabilities.

Importantly, SIMCA's underlying financial strength remains robust, supported by strong profitability, healthy cash flows and a debt-free balance sheet, providing a solid foundation for future growth.

Growth Outlook

Over the years, SIMCA has successfully evolved from a traditional outdoor advertising company into a scalable media infrastructure platform with nationwide execution capabilities, a strong portfolio of premium media assets and a growing digital footprint driven by the rapid adoption of Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising. Led by Chairman, Managing Director and Promoter Mr. Fahim Batliwala, the Company has built a differentiated position through strategic asset ownership, long-standing advertiser relationships and operational excellence. What began as a billboard acquisition business has today transformed into a comprehensive advertising solutions platform supported by a network of over 250 partners across India, enabling seamless execution of integrated campaigns across markets.

Today, the Company's revenue is increasingly generated through digital media formats, enabling significantly higher inventory utilisation, improved asset productivity and enhanced monetisation of premium locations. This technology-led transformation combined with SIMCA's strong presence across key advertising corridors, positions the Company to benefit from the growing demand for measurable, dynamic and high-impact media solutions.

Looking ahead, SIMCA is focused on expanding its digital footprint, strengthening ownership of premium media assets and replicating its successful Mumbai model across high-growth metropolitan markets. Supported by a debt-free balance sheet, strong execution capabilities and a scalable business model, the Company is well-positioned to capitalise on favourable industry trends including urbanisation, rising consumer mobility, infrastructure development and increasing adoption of omni-channel advertising.

With a clear strategic roadmap, strong industry fundamentals and growing opportunities arising from sector consolidation and technology adoption, SIMCA Advertising Limited remains focused on scaling its media portfolio and strengthening premium asset ownership as well as confident of delivering sustainable growth and sustainable long-term value creation for its stakeholders.

About SIMCA Advertising Limited

SIMCA Advertising Limited (NSE Emerge: SIMCA | ISIN: INE1K4J01018) is one of India's established mediatech and DOOH (Digital Out-of-Home) advertising companies with a legacy spanning over five decades. Founded in 1970, the Company provides comprehensive advertising and communication solutions across Out-of-Home (OOH), Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), BTL activations, exhibitions, signage, retail branding and turnkey marketing solutions. Today, SIMCA is a strong founder-led and professionally managed organisation with a strong portfolio of over 150+ premium media assets, a presence across 235+ towns, a network of 250+ partners and long-standing relationships with 200+ clients. SIMCA continues to evolve as a modern media infrastructure platform delivering impactful brand engagement solutions across India with a strong presence across high-traffic urban corridors.

For more information, visit: www.simcaadvertising.com

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