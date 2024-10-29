Singapore's Elite Global Oil & Gas Group Launches New Compex Training Center In Chennai

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 29: ELITE Global Oil & Gas, a Singapore-based Group of Companies, has recently inaugurated its CompEx Training Centre in Crescent University Campus, Chennai, India.

ELITE's niche areas include inspection training and ex-equipment supply for oil and gas, marine, power plants, and other related electrical projects. Their office operations span Singapore, Japan, India, and Oman.

About CompEx

CompEx Certification is a Leading International Competency Training and Assessment Scheme for Electrotechnical and Mechanical Practitioners working in Potentially Explosive Atmospheres.

CompEx provides vast opportunities for professionals and students to attend courses locally with easy accessibility to the Training Centre, unlike in the past, when travel to other states or overseas stations was required.

The ELITE Group has announced a commitment to invest an additional $100 million USD in India over the coming years, focusing on inspection training and other essential projects. This strategic investment will further enhance local access to vital competency training programs like CompEx Certification.

New CompEx Training Center of ELITE Global Oil & Gas Group of Companies, Singapore

G Ramesh, Chairman, ELITE Group of Companies mentioned that this is the first time in India, CompEx Training Centre is inaugurated in a university campus in Chennai. He assured that the centre will be a benefactor for engineers and other professionals to upgrade their competencies with internationally recognised CompEx certification. The latter will pave new pathways to scale greater heights in their professions and sustain a safe working environment as well. He acknowledged the immense support from CompEX Management, in the setting up of the lab amenities and critical installations in the training centre in Chennai.

The inauguration of the centre was graced by the three key Guest of Honours, Mr Huw Bement, Managing Director, Mr John Harris, Head of Business Development, CompEx Certification Limited UK and Ms Rehana Ameer, City of London Councillor, UK. In their keynote address during the inauguration ceremony in Chennai, Mr Huw Bement and Mr John Harris reiterated the vast opportunities that CompEx India - Chennai will provide given its international recognition. Ms Rehana also complimented that the training centre will play an instrumental role in shaping a safe work and learning environment in the long term in India. All the three distinguished guests wished success and robust growth for ELITE.

Moving forward, ELITE Group of Companies is keen to expand their operations with the provision of more internationally recognised courses in the upcoming months.

Currently, ELITE is liaising with government agencies and other tertiary institutions in India to implement new programmes like foundation learning courses to create awareness in Safety in Hazardous Areas as well as Advanced courses in this discipline for MSME companies and students. This will facilitate the upgrading of their competencies to align with international standards. Furthermore, ELITE aspires to raise the safety standards in other industries too and enhance the sustainability of their safe working environments.

Saravana Bava, Vice Chairman and Co-Founder, ELITE, Purusothaman, Technical Director, Sethuraman, Training Division Head, Asia and Nithya, Director were the other keynote speakers who detailed CompEx's rich potential and its far-reaching benefits to India. Amala Kanishta, Chief Admin Officer, delivered the closing speech acknowledging everyone who made the inauguration ceremony a success.

ELITE Training Contact: training@ELITEoilandgas.com

ELITE Admin Contact:

Name: Ms Amala

Email: admin@ELITEoilandgas.com

Website: ELITEoilandgas.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)