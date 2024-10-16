SkinBB Launches India's First Skincare Metaverse, Merging AI Technology with Dermatological Expertise for Consumer Empowerment

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: In a revolutionary move set to transform the Rs 24,000 crore Indian skincare market, Mumbai-based health-tech platform Skin Beyond Borders (SkinBB) today launched its pioneering Skincare Metaverse skinbb.com. This innovative digital ecosystem seamlessly integrates cuttiedge AI technology with clinical knowledge, creating a unique synergy between consumers, clinicians, and industry partners. At the heart of SkinBB's Skincare Metaverse lies a commitment to transparency, education, and inclusivity. The platform introduces LabelLooker 1.0, an AI-powered ingredient scanning tool that represents a significant leap in skincare technology. LabelLooker 1.0 is also powered by Ingredipedia, a proprietary personal care ingredient database that stands as a testament to successful Industry-Academia collaboration. Developed in partnership with VES College of Pharmacy (VESCOP), Mumbai, Ingredipedia currently lists over 1,000 ingredients and is continuously expanding.

The SkinBB Community serves as a vibrant hub where consumers can directly engage with dermatologists, fostering a supportive environment for skincare education and problem-solving. While the platform aims to onboard 100+ dermatologists across, it is actively growing this network to provide expert insights and personalized guidance to users.

For industry partners, SkinBB offers an unprecedented opportunity to list products for free, gain real-time market insights, and engage directly with informed consumers. This symbiotic relationship not only empowers companies to make data-driven decisions but also enables them to develop products that truly meet consumer needs.

Ajit Marathe, Founder & Chief Innovation Officer of Skin Beyond Borders, envisions SkinBB as a "Skincare Confluence" - a meeting point where science, consumer needs, and industry innovation converge. "By offering science-based education free of charge, we hope to contribute to the democratization of skincare knowledge using technology. Our aim is to enhance how skincare information is shared and utilized across the entire ecosystem; the Skincare Metaverse that uniquely bridges the information gap between consumers, clinicians, and industry professionals worldwide."

Ajit Marathe, leveraging his 15 years of experience in dermatology and pharmaceutical sciences, further adds, " What sets SkinBB apart is our commitment to unbiased, science-based education. Our LabelLooker 1.0 feature, for instance, empowers consumers to understand product ingredients like never before. Meanwhile, our expert-driven content ensures that users have access to reliable, cuttiedge skincare knowledge."

Backing this mission is Dr. Soma Sarkar, MBBS, MD, Dermatology, Co-Founder of SkinBB, who says, As dermatologists, our primary goal is to empower patients with knowledge to make informed skincare choices. In today's market, consumers are increasingly seeking facts, transparency, and scientific evidence--not just attractive packaging. There's a pressing need for unbiased, scientifically accurate skincare information, not only for consumers but also for professionals in the field. SkinBB's innovative platform addresses this need by providing science-backed information and fostering a community where users can connect, learn, and share experiences. We're committed to offering tools and resources that put the power of knowledge in the consumer's hands. By promoting evidence-based education and transparency.

"The skincare industry faces a paradox: product demand surges while consumer education lags, creating a gap exploited by misleading marketing and unreliable information. This can lead to ineffective or harmful practices. Navigating this information overload is overwhelming for consumers. SkinBB will attempt to address this by bridging complex dermatological science with consumer-friendly education, providing accessible yet rigorous information. We're empowering informed decision-making about skin health. Our approach extends beyond product selection to a holistic understanding, including lifestyle factors and environmental influences. As dermatologists, we view this as a positive shift towards preventative care and loterm skin health management", adds Dr. Pravin Banodkar, MBBS, DNB (Dermatology), Co-Founder of SkinBB.

The SkinBB platform's launch is accompanied by the #Unlabelthetruth campaign, aimed at raising awareness about the importance of understanding skincare product ingredients and promoting transparent communication between all stakeholders.

Looking ahead, SkinBB plans to enhance its offerings with an advanced version of LabelLooker2.0 which will enable personalized skincare regimen recommendations, and AI-powered virtual skin assessments. The platform will continue to evolve its industry portal, providing more sophisticated market analysis tools and engagement opportunities.

SkinBB aspires to be a catalyst for this positive transformation. By empowering consumers, the brand aim to elevate the overall standards of the skincare industry, creating a space where informed choices and effective solutions are the norm by not just empowering consumers but also the loterm impact on the industry. It highlights the shift from marketing hype to evidence-based practices, along with potential changes in regulations and brand-consumer relationships.

Visit https://www.skinbb.com/ to experience the Labellooker1.0 and to #Unlabelthetruth

About SkinBB:

SkinBB is an independent, unbiased, expert-driven health-tech platform revolutionizing skincare. This AI-powered Skincare Metaverse empowers consumers with free, science-backed knowledge and innovative tools, built on the proprietary Ingredipedia database. Through engaging video content and a vibrant community, users connect with dermatologists and fellow enthusiasts, fostering informed decision-making. SkinBB uniquely brings together consumers, clinicians, and industry partners, promoting transparency and education in the skincare journey. As it evolves, this pioneering platform continues to democratize skincare information, making authentic and effective skin health accessible to all, and redefining the future of personalized skincare

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)