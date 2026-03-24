SKIPS University Honoured by The Times of India for Academic Excellence, Industry Integration, and Outstanding Placements

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], March 24: SKIPS University, Ahmedabad, has been felicitated by The Times of India as part of the prestigious Times Education Icons 2025 - Gujarat in the category "Academic Excellence and Industry Integration."

This recognition celebrates SKIPS University's holistic approach to higher education--blending rigorous academics, industry partnerships, and strong career outcomes. The honour reinforces the university's commitment to preparing students with the knowledge, skills, and industry exposure required to succeed in today's dynamic global economy.

About the Award & Its Significance

The Times Education Icons, organized by The Times of India Group, is one of the most respected platforms recognizing institutions that are shaping the future of education in India. The awards acknowledge universities and colleges that demonstrate exceptional performance in academics, innovation, and student success.

SKIPS University received this recognition for its consistent track record in delivering quality education, industry-aligned programs, and career-focused learning experiences. The award further strengthens SKIPS University's position as one of the leading private universities in Ahmedabad and Gujarat, known for producing skilled professionals ready for the corporate world.

About SKIPS University

With a strong foundation of over 40+ years of excellence in education, SKIPS University traces its legacy to the renowned St. Kabir Institute of Professional Studies (SKIPS School of Business). Over the years, the institution has evolved into a modern private university that offers globally relevant academic programs designed to meet the demands of today's industries.

SKIPS University offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs including BBA, BCA/I-M.Sc. IT, B.Tech, B.Sc Finance, M.Sc. IT, MBA, and PGDM, many of which are designed with strong industry input. The university also emphasizes innovative teaching methodologies and has established corporate collaborations with leading organizations such as IBM and EY, enabling advanced curriculum integration and skill development.

Academic Excellence & Industry Integration

At the core of SKIPS University's educational philosophy is a practical learning approach that bridges the gap between classroom knowledge and real-world application. Students benefit from internships, live industry projects, case studies, and mentorship from experienced corporate professionals.

The university's industry-oriented curriculum ensures that students gain hands-on experience and develop the skills required by modern organizations. Through continuous interaction with industry experts and practical training, SKIPS nurtures leadership, analytical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and innovation, preparing students to excel in competitive global markets.

Placements & Corporate Relations

SKIPS University has built a strong reputation for delivering excellent career outcomes for its students. The university provides 100% placement assistance for eligible students, supported by an extensive network of corporate partners.

Recent placement highlights include:

- Highest Package: ₹13.5 LPA

- Average Package: ₹6-7 LPA

- 750+ Corporate Recruiters

Top recruiters associated with SKIPS include leading organizations such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Zomato, Deloitte, Adani Group, Lenskart, S & P Global and eClinicalWorks, among many others.

Some of the companies that hire from SKIPS include:

- FMCG / Retail: Coca-Cola, Britannia, ITC, Nestle, Colgate-Palmolive

- Banking: Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank

- Manufacturing: CERA, Asian Paints, Berger Paints, MRF Tyres

- Finance (NBFC): ICICI, S & P Global, SBI Mutual Funds

- E-Commerce: Naukri.com, Flipkart, Swiggy

- Consultancy: Tech Mahindra, TCS, Mott MacDonald

- IT : TCS, eClinicalWorks, HCL

- Pharma: Zydus Cadila, Intas, Glenmark

- Telecom & Media: Radio Mirchi, The Times of India, Divya Bhaskar

Leadership Perspective

"This recognition by The Times of India reaffirms our mission to deliver education that empowers students with both knowledge and employability. Our success is reflected in our students' achievements and the strong partnerships we have built with industry leaders."

-- Leadership Team, SKIPS University

Future Vision

Looking ahead, SKIPS University aims to expand its global collaborations, introduce cutting-edge programs aligned with emerging industries, and further strengthen its placement ecosystem. The university is also committed to fostering innovation, research, entrepreneurship, and real-world problem-solving, ensuring that students are equipped to lead and create impact in a rapidly evolving world.

Closing

With this prestigious honour from The Times of India, SKIPS University reinforces its dedication to delivering world-class education, industry-ready graduates, and leadership for the future. The recognition marks another milestone in the institution's journey toward shaping the next generation of professionals and innovators.

Institute: SKIPS University

Contact: +91 95121 30000

Email: info@skipsuniversity.edu.in

Website: www.skipsuniversity.edu.in

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