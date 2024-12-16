SLK Announces Strategic Investment in Greymatter Innovationz, Mexico to Expand Nearshore Delivery Capability in Latin America

PRNewswire

Cincinnati (Ohio) [US]/ Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 16: SLK Software, a global technology services firm announced its strategic investment in Grey Matter Innovationz, Mexico (GMI, Mexico), a cutting-edge technology solutions and nearshore delivery capability provider based in Mexico to form GMI-SLK MEXICO, S. DE R.L. DE C.V. This move is part of SLK's ongoing efforts to expand its presence in Latin America and strengthen its support for services across the US market.

GMI-SLK MEXICO will further enhance SLK's presence across Latin America by providing localized support that enhances service delivery, customer service around the clock, and offers CAPEX-friendly options for rapid scaling, thereby boosting SLK's competitive edge as a globally responsive organization.

"With customers prioritizing flexibility, GMI-SLK MEXICO, will strengthen our nearshore delivery capabilities to better align with US clients. Nearshore capabilities are rapidly gaining traction due to their geographic proximity, cultural alignment, and time zone advantages, offering value-adds like faster turnaround times and smoother collaboration for US-based clients. SLK's commitment to customer centricity drives this investment, providing clients with optimized cost-efficiency and service excellence," said Shailendra Singh, Chief Strategic Growth Officer, SLK Software.

The founders of Greymatter Innovationz, Malay Verma and Rajeshwar Mitra, emphasized the strategic importance of the nearshore hub: "Guadalajara and Mexico City offer access to a highly educated and skilled workforce and provide a competitive advantage for U.S.-based businesses seeking a seamless nearshore model that reduces lead times. At the heart of our service delivery is a commitment to cost savings, operational excellence, and a relentless focus on value creation."

As businesses in North America seek operational efficiency and skilled resources, the timing of this investment is ideal. Latin America's geographic advantage and growing technical ability make it an attractive destination for nearshore service delivery. With this investment, SLK and GMI are well-positioned to drive innovation and efficiency, offering tailored solutions for today's dynamic market.

About SLK

SLK Software is a global technology services provider focused on bringing AI, intelligent automation, and analytics together to create leading- edge technology solutions for our customers through a culture of partnership with them, led by an evolutionary mindset. For 25 years, we have helped organizations across diverse industries -- insurance providers, financial service organizations, investment management companies, and manufacturers -- reimagine their business and solve their present and future needs. Certified as a Great Place To Work®, we encourage an approach of constructively challenging the status quo in all that we do to enable peak business performance for our customers and for ourselves, through disruptive technologies, applied innovation, and purposeful automation. Find out how we help leading organizations reimagine their business at www.slksoftware.com.

About GMI

Greymatter Innovationz S. DE R.L. DE C.V. is a new age digitalization services and near shore solutions provider helping organisations build global capability centres (GCC) and near shore delivery centres in the LATAM region. Its presence spans across Mexico, Guatemala, Brazil, Columbia, and Costa Rica. GMI's nearshoring solutions comprise end-to-end capacity building and includes Real-Estate management, Legal services, Staffing solutions, Technology & Infrastructure management and Delivery Ops and HR processes. GMI Services focuses on providing technology, process, and domain skills across various industries with a focus on Healthcare & Life sciences, Banking & Financial Services, Media & Marketing Agency services. GMI has also built substantial capabilities in Marketing Operations and Marketing technologies (Martech) through its Greymatter Innovationz Marketing Studio (GIMS).

