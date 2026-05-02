Sloshout Expands Luxury Villa Booking Portfolio Across Delhi NCR as Demand for Private Celebrations Hits New High

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 2: Sloshout has been in the venue booking business since 2015. The Delhi-based platform has spent 10 years in India's events industry and has now expanded its luxury villa listings to more than 500 properties across Delhi NCR. Banquet halls are no longer the first choice for most people. Today, hosts want a space that is fully theirs--where they set the rules and plan things the way they want. Private villas give them exactly that, and the demand for such spaces has been growing steadily.

Privacy is now a priority

Across Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad, people are picking private villas over banquet halls -- and it is not hard to see why? A villa gives you your own space. You know every person there. You decide the food, the music, the decoration, and the timings. No strangers walking in, no shared spaces. A banquet hall cannot give you that personal feeling -- a villa can. Guests can easily stay overnight, which literally makes the whole experience even more comfortable and enjoyable as well.

Sloshout has expanded its listings, keeping this in mind. Hosts can now find villas with private pools, open lawns, and multiple bedrooms -- giving them more choices for a celebration that truly stands out.

Plan Everything in One Place

Sloshout has organised over 35,000+ events and now has over 500+ venues in Delhi NCR. Apart from venue reservation, you can also book our trusted vendors like caterers, decorators, photographers, and makeup artists--all in one place. Every vendor listed on Sloshout is verified. Every listing has real customer reviews. So, you are not taking a chance on anyone. You compare, you choose, and you book. Simple as that.

Sloshout Has Made Every Kind of Event Happen Across Delhi NCR

Sloshout has helped people host all kinds of events over the years. Birthdays, weddings, family functions, corporate parties -- the platform has been a part of thousands of events across Delhi NCR. And more are happening every day. Sloshout's luxury villas are available for:

- Birthday Parties

- Anniversaries

- Weddings and pre-wedding functions

- Corporate team outings

- Weekend getaways

- Private celebrations

No matter if it's just a small get-together or a lavish party, Sloshout, India's most trustworthy venue booking platform, has a vast selection of Villas. where you will find no complaints at all.

A Platform That Has Come a Long Way

Sloshout has come a really long way since it first started. And the numbers say it all.

- It all began in 2015--one idea, two founders, and a lot of hard work

- Since then, Sloshout has helped plan and host more than 35,000 events

- Today, users can choose from more than 2,000 venues listed on the platform

- And if you need a caterer, decorator, photographer, or any other vendor, there are over 500+ verified ones ready to book

And the best part is that Sloshout is not just a Delhi thing anymore. The platform has grown beyond Delhi NCR and is now actively helping people plan events in Bengaluru and Hyderabad too. Same trusted experience, same easy booking process -- just in more cities now.

Leadership Insights

"People these days do not just look for a venue. They want the whole thing -- venue, food, decor, photos -- sorted without the stress. That is what Sloshout is here for," said Kunal Makhija, co-founder, Sloshout.

Parth Chandok, Co-founder, added, "Villas and farmhouses are the first thing people ask for now. Everyone wants their own space, no sharing, no strangers around. We are just making sure finding and booking one does not become another headache."

How to Book Venues on Sloshout?

1- Search & Filter -- Visit Sloshout.com, select your city, venue type, location, budget, and number of guests.

2- Shortlist Venues -- Look at the venues, see the photos, read the reviews, and pick the ones you like.

3- Get Quotes -- Hit "Get Quote" or "Enquire" on any venue page and get a package sorted around your date, food, and decor.

4- Talk to an Expert -- A Sloshout expert will call you, help you narrow down your options, and make sure you get a good deal.

5- Confirm your venue by paying a booking amount, which can be as low as 30% of the total package value.

OUTLOOK

Sloshout was founded by Kunal Makhija and Parth Chandok in 2015 and is India's leading venue and vendor booking platform in India. The idea was simple -- why should planning a party be this hard? Two friends decided to do something about it and built a platform that actually makes event planning easy. And today, people all across India trust Sloshout every time they have an event coming up. Sloshout has been a part of over 35,000 celebrations across India -- from birthday parties and weddings to corporate outings and weekend getaways. Just pick what you need and get it booked.

Media Contact

Website: www.sloshout.com

Email: info@sloshout.com

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