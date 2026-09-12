Smart Garage Launches "Green" Initiative to Build a Sustainable and EV-Ready Automotive Aftermarket

SMPL

New Delhi [India], September 12: As India accelerates its transition towards electric mobility, the automotive aftermarket is entering a new phase of transformation. Along with EV servicing and diagnostics, the industry will increasingly need responsible practices around scrap management, component reuse, resource efficiency, sustainable workshop operations and accessible EV charging infrastructure.

Recognising this shift, Smart Garage has launched "Green", an initiative focused on making India's independent automotive aftermarket EV-ready, technology-enabled, resource-efficient and environmentally responsible.

Building on its existing multi-brand workshop ecosystem, the initiative aims to prepare independent service centres for emerging EV requirements while encouraging more sustainable practices across everyday automotive servicing.

Beyond EVs: Building a Greener Aftermarket

Green goes beyond electric vehicle servicing. The initiative promotes scrap segregation and recycling, responsible disposal, reuse and refurbishment of suitable components, paperless operations and efficient resource management.

Workshops will also be encouraged to reduce avoidable consumption of water, plastic, paper and other materials through improved processes and digital systems.

As EV adoption increases, the initiative can also support the development of EV-ready workshop environments, including awareness and integration of suitable charging-point infrastructure where required.

Together, these practices can help reduce waste and resource intensity while supporting more efficient and lower-carbon workshop operations.

The initiative aligns with broader sustainability priorities around responsible consumption and production, sustainable infrastructure, innovation and climate action, bringing environmental responsibility into the everyday automotive service ecosystem.

Creating an EV-Ready Service Ecosystem

As EV adoption grows, dependable after-sales infrastructure will become increasingly important for consumers and businesses. Battery health, diagnostics, repairs, inspections, insurance, charging support and lifecycle services will require accessible capabilities across markets.

Smart Garage Green aims to connect these requirements through a technology-enabled ecosystem covering inspection, diagnostics, estimation, servicing, insurance workflows and vehicle lifecycle support, while supporting the evolution of EV-ready workshops with appropriate charging infrastructure.

The initiative will progressively strengthen EV capabilities across the workshop network, including battery health assessment, high-voltage safety, EV inspection, charging-point readiness and digital service processes, supported by technician upskilling.

Technology at the Core

Smart Garage Green is powered by Smart Garage's AI-driven GarageTech and InsuranceTech ecosystem, supporting vehicle inspection, damage assessment, repair estimation, insurance claims, workshop management and digital service workflows.

By combining digital infrastructure with a distributed physical workshop network, Smart Garage aims to improve standardisation, transparency and operational efficiency across India's fragmented automotive aftermarket.

The network can also serve as an on-ground service layer for EV manufacturers, insurers, fleet operators, mobility companies, battery and diagnostics providers, charging infrastructure providers and other ecosystem partners.

Building India's Mobility Service Backbone

India's transition to electric mobility will require more than EV sales. It will require dependable infrastructure supporting vehicles throughout their lifecycle from charging and inspection to servicing, repairs, insurance, maintenance and eventual resale.

Through Green, Smart Garage aims to bring together EV readiness, charging infrastructure, technology, sustainability and service infrastructure and create an impact that can scale across India.

"We are not building just garages; we are building the operating backbone for India's automotive and EV lifecycle. With Green, our objective is to bring sustainability, technology and service infrastructure together at the workshop level and create an impact that can scale across the country," said a spokesperson from Smart Garage.

About Smart Garage

Smart Garage Network Private Limited is an AI-driven automotive service platform focused on digitising vehicle servicing and insurance workflows. Its GarageTech and InsuranceTech ecosystem supports inspection, damage assessment, repair estimation, insurance claims, workshop management and digital service operations.

Smart Garage has a growing network of 500+ multi-brand independent garages across India covering two-wheelers and four-wheelers, with a long-term vision of reaching 10,000+ workshops by 2030.

Through its technology and workshop network, Smart Garage is working to connect digital capabilities, physical service infrastructure, EV readiness, charging infrastructure and sustainable automotive practices to create a more accessible and future-ready automotive aftermarket in India.

Smart Garage Green - Building a Cleaner, Smarter and More Sustainable Automotive Aftermarket.

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