Snehdhara and Hoger Offshore Bring Clean Water and School Essentials to Rural Raigad

VMPL

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: Snehdhara Charity Council and Hoger Offshore and Marine Pvt Ltd joined hands to deliver water purifiers and school bags to students of Jagruti High School, Nadsur, Sudhagarh, Distt. Raigad. Volunteers from both organisations personally coordinated the drive -- making it a hands-on act of giving, not just a gesture. The initiative reflects a growing culture of grassroots giving within business and community circles, mobilising people, not just resources, to create meaningful impact in underserved communities.

Archna Pathak, Director, Snehdhara: "Giving back is a responsibility we carry with pride. Our volunteers were moved by the warmth of the students at Jagruti High School -- and this is just the beginning of our support."

Rakesh Ranjan, Director, Hoger Offshore and Marine Pvt Ltd: "True growth is not just commercial -- it is human. Partnering with Snehdhara felt natural, and the students' enthusiasm has only deepened our resolve to keep contributing."

Sandip Darkar, Head Master, Jagruti High School: "We are deeply grateful for this thoughtful initiative. The water purifiers and school bags will make a real difference in the daily lives of our students."

About Snehdhara Charity Council

A Gurugram-based NGO committed to ensuring no one goes hungry and every child, elderly person, and individual with special needs receives care at a national level. www.snehdhara.org

About Hoger Offshore and Marine Pvt Ltd

A company with a strong commitment to social responsibility alongside its core operations in the offshore and marine sector.

Media Contact: Anuj Garg, Snehdhara Charity Council | info@snehdhara.org

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