VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 25: Southeast Bengaluru is steadily emerging as an important residential destination, supported by its established employment base, expanding industrial activity and improving urban infrastructure. The presence of major technology hubs such as Electronic City, alongside industrial centres in Bommasandra, Jigani and Attibele, has strengthened the region's economic relevance and created sustained demand for quality housing.

The corridor's appeal is also shaped by its road network. Hosur Road and the Electronic City elevated expressway provide access to key parts of Bengaluru, while NICE Road connects the region to other important growth corridors. Planned regional road infrastructure, including sections of the Satellite Town Ring Road and the proposed Peripheral Ring Road-2, could further improve movement across the southern and southeastern parts of the city over time.

For homebuyers, the significance of this growth extends beyond connectivity. As Bengaluru expands, residential communities in emerging locations are increasingly expected to offer thoughtful planning, a well-developed living environment and the scale to support long-term community needs.

This is where large, integrated developments have a distinct role. Unlike standalone residential projects, they can bring together homes, open spaces and shared facilities within a planned setting, creating a more cohesive residential environment.

Located on Hosur Road near Electronic City, SOBHA Townpark reflects this approach.

The development brings together distinct residential identities, landscaped spaces and lifestyle destinations within a cohesive township.

The development features more than 75 amenities across recreational, active, children's and park-and-plaza zones. Three clubhouses, Town Centre, Club Hamptons and Club Madison, together span approximately 56,000 sq. ft., providing spaces for fitness, leisure, social gatherings and community activities.

A defining feature is the 11-acre Central Park, complemented by a 90-metre-diameter cricket ground, swimming pools, sports facilities, landscaped trails and dedicated spaces for children. With approximately 67% of the development area allocated to open spaces and landscaping, the planning places considerable emphasis on balancing high-rise residential living with outdoor experiences.

The intent is to create a residential environment that caters to different age groups and interests. From fitness and recreation to social interaction and quieter outdoor spaces, the amenities are designed to become an integral part of residents' daily routines.

An important milestone in the evolution of a large residential development is the transition from construction and handover to actual community life. With families beginning to occupy handed-over homes, the development is moving into a new phase of its evolution, where the emphasis shifts from the promise of a planned township to the experience of living in one.

Sobha Town Park is Karnataka RERA approved, and all details can be seen at rera.karnataka.gov.in by using the numbers PRM/KA/RERA/1251/308/PR/230125/007418 - 007419 - 007420 and 007421.

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