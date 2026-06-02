SOCOMEC and IFCCI Launch Multi-Faceted CSR Initiatives Promoting Education, Clean & Green Energy, and Zero Plastic Waste Management

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 1: SOCOMEC Group, in collaboration with the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI), has successfully completed Project Edu-Sustain - Education, Environment & Sustainability Initiative, a series of impactful CSR interventions focused on Education, Clean & Green Energy, and Zero Plastic Waste Management. Implemented across Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi-NCR, the initiative has contributed meaningfully to advancing a cleaner, more sustainable, and inclusive future.

Reflecting SOCOMEC's strong commitment to social and environmental responsibility, Project Edu-Sustain has effectively integrated education, renewable energy, and environmental conservation to deliver long-term and scalable impact.

Key Focus Areas:

- Clean & Green Energy: Installation of solar panel systems in seven government schools - 2 In Chennai, Tamil Nadu and 5 in Noida and Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh across Chennai and Delhi-NCR, generating approximately 35,000-50,000 kWh of renewable energy annually. This intervention has significantly reduced carbon emissions while enabling energy-efficient learning environments.

- Education for Underserved Communities: Ongoing educational centres established in 2024, and successful continue operations supporting over 80 primary-level children from high-risk and underserved communities. These centres have provided structured after-school academic support, mentoring, and creative learning spaces, contributing to improved learning outcomes and reduced dropout rates which aims to ensure that the children complete their schooling successfully.

- Zero Plastic Waste Management: Adoption of Prabhadevi and Dadar beaches in Mumbai under a comprehensive Zero Plastic Waste Management initiative, resulting in the collection and recycling of over 15,000 kg of marine plastic waste annually. The initiative has also supported upcycling efforts, creating livelihood opportunities for local waste pickers.

- Awareness & Employee Engagement: As part of the project launch, over 35+ employees from SOCOMEC Group and IFCCI actively participated in engagement activities at the educational centres in Dwarka, Delhi, and at Prabhadevi Beach in Mumbai. These initiatives, along with continued community outreach and sustainability awareness programs, have fostered environmental consciousness among students, employees, and local communities.

Leadership Speak-

Mr. Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director, SOCOMEC Greater India, stated, "At Socomec, sustainability is not just a commitment, it is a responsibility we actively live by. Through Project Edu-Sustain, we are proud to create meaningful impact by integrating clean energy, education, and environmental stewardship in the communities we serve. What truly makes this initiative special is the enthusiastic participation of our Socomec team volunteers, whose passion and dedication have brought these efforts to life on the ground. We remain committed to building a cleaner, greener, and more inclusive future for generations to come."

Ms. Nida Khanam, Head of Human Resources, SOCOMEC Greater India, stated, "Recent volunteering drive by our colleagues for Beach Clean-up drive and visit to education center at Mumbai and New Delhi showed personal commitment towards CSR. Through our meaningful partnership with IFCCI, we were able to bring our corporate values to life. From removing waste on the shoreline to engaging with minds at the education center, this proves that sustainable change starts with collective vision and passion people bring together as team."

Ms. Payal S. Kanwar, Director General, Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI), added, "Education and sustainability are key drivers of long-term social transformation. Through Project Edu-Sustain, alongwith Socomec Group, we are working towards creating meaningful impact by integrating quality education, environmental responsibility, and clean energy solutions within communities. These initiatives are empowering communities while building a more sustainable future."

About SOCOMEC

Established in 1922, Socomec is a globally renowned specialist in Low Voltage (LV) Power Switching, Monitoring, and Power Conversion products, dedicated to managing power and safeguarding people, equipment, and installations. Offering 24/7 Expert Services, Socomec ensures the reliability and optimization of end-users' equipment.

With a workforce of 4400 employees, 12 production sites, and over 30 subsidiaries spanning five continents, Socomec Group is a key player in the industry. In India, we have a strong presence with 12 branch offices and operate a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Gurugram, Haryana, designed with a flexible structure and advanced technology to support lean manufacturing and continuous improvement.

Leveraging over a century of expertise, the Group is committed to constant innovation, enhancing energy performance in Data Centres, Healthcare, Infrastructure, as well as industrial and commercial sites. As a recognized expert, Socomec delivers state-of-the-art solutions, ensuring the highest availability of electrical power supply to critical and non-critical facilities. Tailored to customer needs and fully compliant with international standards, the company consistently upholds excellence in power management.

About IFCCI

Established in 1977, the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry is one of the most active bilateral chambers in India. IFCCI represents a dynamic business platform of over 800 members companies, and 17 Sector & Function led Committees offering an extensive range of business services and giving access to people and information.

The Chamber belongs to a global network of 126 French Chambers spread across 95 countries with over 37,000 companies with the mission:

- To facilitate business and networking opportunities between Indian and French companies

- To develop trade relations between our members and the Indo-French business community

- To encourage economic, commercial and investment relations between France and India

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