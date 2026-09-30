Solaryaan Launches AIO Series All-in-One Hybrid Inverter and Battery Storage Solution in Vietnam with Its Top-Performing Channel Partners

VMPL

Da Nang [Vietnam], September 29: Solaryaan, an emerging Indian clean energy technology company, launched its AIO Series, an All-in-One Hybrid Inverter and Battery Storage Solution, in Vietnam in the presence of its top-performing channel partners from across India. The system combines a hybrid inverter and lithium-ion battery storage in a single unit and is available in configurations ranging from 3 kW to 10 kW. The product was unveiled at Wyndham Danang Golden Bay during an exclusive five-day incentive trip organised by Solaryaan. The participating channel partners earned the Vietnam trip by achieving the performance criteria set under the company's incentive programme for the first quarter of FY 2026-27.

The programme brought together more than 100 partners representing various channel partners from across India, creating a strong platform for Solaryaan to introduce its latest hybrid energy solution to its partner network.

The Solaryaan AIO Series integrates a hybrid inverter and lithium-ion battery storage into a unified energy solution. Designed for greater energy independence, the solution enables users to generate, store and intelligently manage solar energy while maintaining a reliable power supply during grid interruptions. The system has an IP66 protection rating for both the inverter and battery and operates across a temperature range of -20 C to 55 C.

During the launch, partners were introduced to the AIO Series' technology, applications and market potential. The engagement was aimed at equipping Solaryaan's channel network to address the growing demand for integrated hybrid solar and battery storage solutions across India

Commenting on the launch, Manoj Patel, Founder and Chairman & Managing Director, Solaryaan, said, "The launch of the Solaryaan AIO Series represents an important step in our journey towards making clean and reliable energy accessible to more people. It was especially meaningful to unveil this solution in the presence of our top-performing channel partners, who have played a significant role in Solaryaan's growth. Together, we are working towards empowering more lives with clean energy."

Shalin Botadra, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director, Solaryaan, said, "Our channel partners are at the centre of our growth strategy. Launching the AIO Series with our top achievers allowed us to introduce the product to the people who understand customer needs across diverse Indian markets. Their experience and reach will be instrumental in taking this solution to customers nationwide."

Chirag Patel, CEO and Executive Director, Solaryaan, added, "The AIO Series combines hybrid inverter technology and battery storage in one integrated solution, offering customers a simpler and more intelligent approach to energy management. The launch marks another milestone in Solaryaan's expansion beyond conventional solar inverters and into integrated clean energy solutions."

Alongside the product launch, Solaryaan hosted the Top Achievers Awards to recognise the outstanding Q1 FY 2026-27 performance of its channel partners. The celebrations concluded with a Gala Night, bringing together Solaryaan's leadership and partner community to celebrate their shared achievements.

By combining product innovation with partner recognition, the Vietnam programme reinforced Solaryaan's commitment to building a strong channel ecosystem and accelerating the adoption of intelligent hybrid energy and battery storage solutions across India.

About Solaryaan

Solaryaan is an Indian clean energy technology company offering a comprehensive portfolio of grid-tied and hybrid inverters, All-in-One energy solutions, batteries, Battery Energy Storage Systems, microinverters, EV chargers and intelligent energy-management solutions. Through Solaryaan 2.0, the company is expanding its capabilities and regional presence to make reliable, intelligent and future-ready clean energy solutions more accessible across India

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