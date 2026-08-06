Solinas Integrity Raises USD 5.5 Million in Series A1 Round Led by Hero Enterprise Partner Ventures, Co-Led by Mela Ventures

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 6: Solinas Integrity, an IIT Madras-incubated climate deep-tech and robotics company, today announced a USD 5.5 million Series A1 funding round led by Hero Enterprise Partner Ventures and co-led by Mela Ventures, with participation from Luthra Group. Existing investor SBI Ventures, through the SVL-SME Fund, doubled down on its position, alongside continued backing from Rainmatter and 8X Ventures Fund I. The round follows Solinas's Series A, led by SBI Ventures through the SVL-SME Fund (Neev II) in May 2024, and underscores the deepening alignment between India's climate-tech innovation ecosystem and global sustainability-focused capital.

Founded by Divanshu Kumar and Moinak Banerjee, Solinas builds robotics and AI systems that inspect, clean, and digitize underground water and wastewater infrastructure, solving problems of water leakages, contamination & elimination of manual scavenging . Its technology is deployed across 35+ cities and 15+ states in India, with expanding operations in the Middle East, helping utilities run safer, smarter networks.

"Solinas has come this far by proving that the technology & the model works, city after city, contract after contract, at a sizable scale. As we enter our next phase, we have the leadership team as well as the backing of mission aligned institutional investors in place to build India's largest tech company in the underground asset management space. From here, we're also planning to extend into adjacent, highstakes sectors -- starting with Oil & Gas and Defence, where the same discipline around critical, unseen infrastructure applies," said Divanshu Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Solinas Integrity.

Solinas will use the fresh capital to scale aggressively -- deepening penetration in existing markets while expanding into new states and municipal corporations across India, and building out its international footprint with a strategic focus on the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The company will also accelerate development of next-generation robotic inspection and cleaning technologies, strengthen its AI-powered software and asset management platforms, and expand its industrial solutions portfolio -- positioning Solinas as India's first end-to-end value creator for underground infrastructure, engineered to global technology standards. Solinas is targeting Rs. 100 crore in revenue by FY28, driven by growth in its core water and sanitation business alongside continued momentum in industrial asset management.

Commenting on the fundraise, Sunil Kant Munjal (Chairman, Hero Enterprise), "At Hero Enterprise, we have long believed that India's most consequential infrastructure challenges will be solved not by incremental fixes, but by bold, technology-first thinking. Solinas Integrity embodies exactly that conviction, a team that has taken the hardest problem in urban infrastructure, underground water and wastewater networks, and reimagined it from the ground up with robotics. Their work directly addresses water security, worker safety, and the long-term resilience of our cities. This investment reflects our commitment to backing entrepreneurs who are building for India's future with both scale and purpose."

Commenting on the fundraise, Krishnakumar Natarajan (Managing Partner, Mela Ventures):

"Current methods of maintaining India's water infrastructure are manual, hazardous, time-consuming, and costly, with virtually no visibility into what lies beneath. Solinas is changing that through a vertically integrated robotics platform that maps underground infrastructure, diagnoses issues, and delivers end-to-end solutions. At Mela Ventures, we have followed Divanshu and the team's journey for four years, and their growth has been remarkable. Backing fearless founders solving globally hard problems from India is core to our investment philosophy, and Solinas is one of the best examples of that," -- Krishnakumar Natarajan, Managing Partner, Mela Ventures.

Commenting on the fundraise, Akshay Panth (CIO, Neev Funds, SBI Ventures Limited) said, "Solinas Integrity has done what few deep-tech companies manage - translating genuine engineering innovation into repeatable commercial traction at the exact intersection of water security, worker safety, and climate resilience. This follow-on reflects Neev's conviction that technology-led transformation in underserved infrastructure sectors is where India's next decade of impact will be built."

Kumbhat Advisors, led by Akash Sethia, served as Exclusive Financial Advisor to the transaction.

About Solinas Integrity

Solinas Integrity, founded by Divanshu Kumar and Moinak Banerjee and incubated at IIT Madras, is a climate deep-tech company transforming the management of urban water and wastewater infrastructure. Through its proprietary robotics, AI-powered analytics, and digital asset management solutions, the company enables utilities and municipalities to inspect, clean, digitize, and manage underground networks more efficiently. The company is also leveraging its robotics and AI capabilities in the industrial sector, where it already works with leading automotive, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing companies for asset inspection and management, providing a strong foundation for further expansion in the industrial infrastructure market. Its innovations, including robotic inspection platforms and the Manhole Cleaning Robot, are helping drive safer, smarter, and more sustainable sanitation operations.

Recognized and honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Solinas solutions have been deployed across 35+ cities and 15+ states in India, enabling large-scale inspection, cleaning, and maintenance of underground water and wastewater systems. The company has worked with leading urban utilities and municipal bodies including Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Sangli, Miraj Municipal Corporation, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, Tripura Jal Board, Greater Chennai Corporation, and Noida Authority. To date, Solinas has executed 100+ projects, identified over 25,000 defects across underground networks, and served 20+ industrial clients. Its technology supports significant reductions in water loss, saving up to 600,000 litres per kilometre of inspection per day while lowering operational costs by up to five times..

About Hero Enterprise Partner Ventures

Hero Enterprise Partner Ventures is the investment arm of Hero Enterprise, led by Chairman Sunil Kant Munjal. Rooted in over six decades of entrepreneurial legacy, Hero Enterprise channels the group's deep industrial heritage into backing the next generation of transformative businesses. Headquartered in New Delhi, Hero Enterprise Partner Ventures invests across growth-stage and deep-tech ventures that are entrepreneurial in nature, sustainable in scope, and potentially global in scale. The Investment Office focuses on companies with innovative business models and technologies that embed the principles of inclusive growth, with particular interest in climate resilience, clean infrastructure, applied AI, and impact-driven sectors. Hero Enterprise seeks to partner with founders building enduring enterprises that create measurable value for India and the world.

About Mela Ventures

Mela Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm focused on DeepTech, EnterpriseTech, and ClimateTech companies. With a portfolio spanning GalaxEye, Mindgrove, Vunet, and other category-defining startups, Mela Ventures focuses exclusively on the B2B technology segment, with a sharp eye for category creators building scalable solutions to globally relevant problems. Mela's Managing partners are Krishnakumar N and Parthasarathy NS, who previously founded Mindtree, a multi-billion-dollar IT services leader.

www.melaventures.in

About SVL-SME Fund

SVL-SME Fund (Neev II) - is a private equity fund managed by SBI Ventures Limited, (a subsidiary of State Bank of India; and manages ~INR 300 Bn across different strategies including climate-tech investments, real estate and Fund of funds). Neev II aims to bridge the private equity gap required for India's transition towards climate resilience and low emissions. The fund invests growth capital in high impact and commercially attractive business models across priority sectors including clean energy, circular economy, energy efficiency and sustainable infrastructure.

sbiventures.co.in/funds-managed/neev-fund-ii

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