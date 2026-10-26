Soumya Ranjan Pradhan Nominated as Member of Odisha State-Level DISHA Committee by Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India

VMPL

New Delhi/ Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], October 26: Entrepreneur and social worker Soumya Ranjan Pradhan has been nominated as a member of the Odisha State-Level DISHA Committee by the Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India. The nomination marks a new responsibility for Pradhan in contributing to the monitoring of development programmes and strengthening public welfare initiatives in Odisha.

According to an official communication dated October 1, 2026, issued by the DISHA Division of the Department of Rural Development, Pradhan's nomination was approved under the applicable guidelines governing the State-Level DISHA Committee.

The District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) framework aims to strengthen the monitoring of government development programmes, improve coordination among elected representatives and administrative authorities, and promote accountability in the implementation of public welfare schemes.

At the state level, the Odisha State-Level DISHA Committee functions under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister of Odisha, in accordance with the applicable guidelines of the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India. The committee provides a platform to review the progress of development programmes, examine implementation challenges and strengthen coordination among government departments to improve the delivery of public services.

Expressing gratitude on his nomination, Pradhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for the opportunity to contribute to public service. He said the responsibility would further strengthen his commitment to rural development, public welfare and initiatives aimed at ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach people at the grassroots level.

As a member of the committee, Pradhan will have the opportunity to participate in discussions concerning the implementation and progress of Central Government and Centrally Sponsored Schemes in Odisha. His role will include contributing to deliberations on programme monitoring, accountability, effective utilisation of public funds and coordination among implementing agencies, in accordance with the committee's mandate.

Pradhan is associated with entrepreneurship, media, real estate and social welfare activities. Alongside his professional engagements, he has maintained an interest in community development and public welfare initiatives.

His nomination to the Odisha State-Level DISHA Committee follows his appointment as Associate Vice President of India Para Powerlifting, an organisation associated with the Paralympic Committee of India. His appointment was communicated through an official letter dated September 28, 2026.

The two responsibilities represent distinct areas of engagement for Pradhan: contributing to the monitoring and coordination of development programmes in Odisha through the DISHA framework and supporting the advancement of para powerlifting.

Pradhan's nomination has been welcomed by his associates, supporters and well-wishers, who have extended their congratulations and best wishes as he takes on the new responsibility.

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