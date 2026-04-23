Spark Eighteen Acquires Voice AI Startup JAM to Strengthen AI Capabilities

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 23: Spark Eighteen, a global technology studio announced the acquisition of JAM (Just A Moment), a Voice AI company specializing in building intelligent voice agents for seamless, real-world integrations across industries.

Spark Eighteen, founded by Aayush Narang at the age of 18, is a global technology partner with over 200 engineers, building new-age digital products for startups and enterprises across the US and beyond. Through Spark Eighteen Studio, the company incubates and launches internal products, while Aay Capital, its newly formed investment arm, backs early-stage ventures aligned with its vision.

Founded by Ashish Khurana and Akshay Dewan, early team members at Zomato and Hyperpure, JAM has developed deep expertise in deploying scalable, human-like voice AI systems across multiple use cases, including customer support, operations as well as workflow automation.

As part of the transaction, JAM's co-founder Akshay Dewan - an ISB alumnus and 0-1 product leader, has joined Spark Eighteen as Vice President of Product & Business Operations. Akshay brings deep expertise in product strategy, business operations and financial acumen. Co-founder Ashish Khurana, a seasoned technology leader with a background as Senior Director of Engineering at Yubi and Head of Engineering at Zomato, will exit the company following the completion of the deal.

This acquisition marks a strategic step in strengthening Spark Eighteen's AI capabilities, particularly in the fast-evolving voice interface layer. JAM will now operate as part of Spark Eighteen Studio, the company's venture-building arm focused on incubating and scaling new products.

Aayush Narang, Founder of Spark Eighteen, said "Voice is emerging as a dominant interface in how businesses interact with customers and systems. JAM brings a strong foundation in this space, and together we aim to accelerate the adoption of intelligent, scalable voice solutions globally."

Ashish Khurana, Co-founder of JAM added "we've always believed voice AI will fundamentally reshape user experiences in the tech and digital space in the years to come. By joining Spark Eighteen we are set to scale and strengthen capabilities, talent as well as a launchpad to build and deploy faster across global markets."

With this acquisition, Spark Eighteen continues to double down on AI-led innovation, combining product engineering, venture building and strategic investments under one unified ecosystem.

About Spark Eighteen

Spark Eighteen is a global technology studio building scalable digital products for startups and enterprises. With expertise across AI, data, cloud, and full-stack development, the company partners with ambitious teams to bring ideas to life.

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