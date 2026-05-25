Spartan Fitness Brings Bahrain's Premium Fitness Experience to India; Launches with Flagship in Gurugram

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 25: Spartan Fitness, one of Bahrain's leading premium fitness destinations, has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of its flagship facility in Gurugram. Known for its integrated approach to training, recovery, nutrition, and community, the brand brings a globally benchmarked fitness experience to one of India's fastest-growing premium wellness markets.

Built around the philosophy of Walk in Strong, Walk Out Stronger, Spartan Fitness has established itself in Bahrain as a destination for serious fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and professionals seeking a high-performance training environment combined with elevated wellness infrastructure.

Spartan Fitness offers a holistic ecosystem under one roof, including:

* A world-class gym spread over 20,000 Sq ft. carpet area featuring 150+ premium cardio and strength machines

* 120 meters Indoor running track

* Hyrox & CrossFit Zone, Boxing, and calisthenics rig

* Expert-led group fitness classes covering conditioning, spinning, yoga, zumba, and more.

* Premium recovery facilities such as Sauna, Hydrotherapy, and Cold Plunge

* Spartan Fitness Kitchen, a performance-led nutrition concept

* Low AQI monitored facility

India's premium fitness landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by rising health consciousness, increasing focus on preventive wellness, and growing demand for international-grade fitness infrastructure.

Gurugram was selected as Spartan Fitness's first Indian market owing to its strong concentration of global professionals, entrepreneurs, expatriates, and high-income residents who are already aligned with international lifestyle and wellness standards.

Commenting on the India launch, Mr. Faris Al Kooheji, Founder & CEO, Spartan Fitness, said, "India represents one of the most exciting fitness markets globally today. We see a clear shift in consumer behaviour. Fitness is no longer transactional, but deeply integrated into lifestyle, longevity, and personal performance. Spartan Fitness was built to create an uncompromising standard across training, recovery, and nutrition, and we are excited to bring that same experience to India."

Mr. David Erdelyi, COO, Spartan Fitness, added, "Our India expansion is a strategic long-term investment in a market that is ready for globally benchmarked fitness experiences. With the Gurugram flagship, we are introducing not just a gym, but a complete performance ecosystem designed around infrastructure, air quality, recovery, expert coaching, and nutrition. Every future Spartan Fitness centre in India will carry the same commitment to operational excellence and member experience that defines the brand globally."

Mr. Jinesh Rajpara, CFO and founding team member of Spartan Fitness India, had this to say on the launch, "We believe India is one of the most underpenetrated yet high-potential premium fitness markets globally. Our India expansion strategy is built around long-term value creation through disciplined growth, strong operational systems, and world-class infrastructure. Spartan Fitness is here to build a differentiated and aspirational fitness ecosystem for the modern Indian consumer."

Spartan Fitness's India journey is only the beginning of its long-term growth strategy in the country. The brand is already developing a larger-format facility in Hyderabad, expected to open within the next 8-10 months, followed by expansion across other major metropolitan cities.

Rather than pursuing rapid expansion, Spartan Fitness aims to scale with intent; focusing on creating world-class infrastructure, operational consistency, and elevated member experience across every location.

Website: www.spartan.in

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