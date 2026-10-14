Sparx taps into youth culture with Tamannaah and Lakshya for new 'Greatest of Today' campaign

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 14: For a generation that is constantly creating, exploring, experimenting, and expressing itself, waiting for the "perfect moment" is increasingly becoming a thing of the past. Sparx, one of India's most popular footwear brands, is turning this cultural shift into its newest brand platform, 'Greatest of Today' (G.O.T.), a campaign designed to strengthen the brand's relevance among young, style-conscious consumers, featuring Tamannaah and Lakshya as brand ambassadors. At the heart of the campaign is Sparx's latest range of sneakers and versatile sports shoes, created to complement the different ways young consumers move through their everyday lives.

TVC link: https://youtu.be/vejXDDQGkpo?si=V26DHuRrnXBg2hHr

Conceptualised by Mudra, part of BBDO Group India, the campaign takes a fresh cue from the popular cultural term GOAT (Greatest of All Time), reinterpreting it as Greatest of Today (G.O.T). The idea reflects a generation that is less interested in waiting for a defining moment and more focused on making the moment they are in count. Tamannaah and Lakshya Lalwani bring their distinct personalities to the campaign as enablers of this larger thought, helping Sparx translate the G.O.T. mindset into contemporary youth culture.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Gaurav Kumaar Dua, Co-CEO & Whole-Time Director, Relaxo Footwears, said, "For today's generation, greatness is not necessarily about a distant achievement or a defining milestone. It is about what you choose to do, experience, and express in the moment. With 'Greatest of Today', Sparx wanted to build a thought that feels relevant to the culture and mindset of young India today. Our latest collection complements this proposition with sneakers that bring a strong style expression and versatile sports shoes designed for an active, on-the-go lifestyle. Tamannaah and Lakshya help bring this thought to life through their own individual perspectives."

Speaking about her association with Sparx and the campaign, Indian actress Tamannaah said, "What stood out to me about 'Greatest of Today' is how immediate the idea feels. You don't have to wait for something big to happen to feel like you are making the most of your life. I also love how the new sneakers bring that sense of self-expression into the collection. They have a contemporary feel that fits naturally into the way young people dress, explore and move today."

Expressing enthusiasm for the campaign, Lakshya added, "I relate to the idea of G.O.T. because it is about being present and going after what excites you. You try things, you figure them out along the way, and you keep moving. That energy is reflected in the collection too - whether it is sneakers that let you make a statement or sports shoes that keep up with an active day, there is something that fits into the way young people live today. I'm excited to bring my own take on that attitude to the campaign with Sparx."

Speaking about the campaign, Chetan Soni, Senior Vice President & Head of Business at Mudra, said: "The brief was never to simply make Sparx look younger, but to understand Gen Z's relationship with style, identity and ambition. The shoe is the starting point, but the real proposition is the attitude to stand out and make every moment count. For us, G.O.T. is more than a campaign; it marks the beginning of a new identity and cultural role for Sparx."

The campaign takes a 360-degree approach, bringing the G.O.T. idea to consumers across television, print, digital and outdoor, creating multiple touchpoints for the campaign to become part of everyday youth culture. It combines the cultural insight of 'Greatest of Today' with Sparx's distinctive youth-focused identity, while giving its latest footwear collection a central role in the overall narrative.

With G.O.T., Sparx aims to create a platform that goes beyond a conventional product campaign - one that reflects how a new generation chooses to live, move and express itself, today.

About Relaxo Footwears Ltd.

Incorporated in 1984, Relaxo is the largest footwear manufacturer in India and has been serving the nation for four decades. Ranked among the top 500 Most Valuable Companies (Fortune 500 India), Relaxo is synonymous with quality products and affordable prices. It manufactures slippers, sandals, and sports & casual shoes.

Its most popular brands - Relaxo, Sparx, Flite, and Bahamas - each lead their respective segments. Relaxo, an iconic brand known for its rubber slippers, is a versatile choice for all sections of society. Flite offers a stylish range of fashionable and semi-formal slippers. Sparx reflects the attitude, style, and energy of young India through its sports shoes, sandals, and slippers. Bahamas captures the spirit of freedom, fun, and youth through its vibrant flip-flops.

With a pan-India distribution footprint, Relaxo also operates a strong network of 400+ exclusive retail outlets, and its products are widely available across major e-commerce platforms, large-format stores, and global markets.

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