SPEB Adhesives Is Entering Its Next Manufacturing Cycle With Capacity Expansion, Product Diversification, and Export Ambitions

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 20: A distinct shift is underway across India's manufacturing landscape. Small and mid-sized industrial companies, particularly those emerging from the SME capital markets, are increasingly moving beyond incremental growth to pursue scale, integration, and market consolidation. In sectors linked to construction, infrastructure, furnishing, and industrial consumption, this transition is becoming especially visible as companies invest in production capabilities, distribution architecture, and higher-value product categories. Mumbai-based SPEB Adhesives Limited appears to be positioning itself firmly within that shift.

The listed adhesive manufacturer reported consolidated revenue of ₹50.57 crore for FY26, marking a 12.7 percent increase over the previous year, while profit after tax rose 13.4 percent to ₹6.87 crore. Operating performance remained resilient despite elevated cost pressures during the second half of the fiscal year, with EBITDA margins holding at 17.87 percent for the full year. More significantly, the Company's financial trajectory over the past four years reflects a steady structural expansion rather than a cyclical spike. Revenue has nearly doubled since FY22, while profitability has expanded alongside scale.

The Company's December 2025 SME listing now appears to be serving a far more strategic purpose than balance sheet augmentation alone. The ₹33.73 crore raised through the IPO is being channelled into a broader manufacturing and market expansion programme, centred around a new production facility in Khalapur, Raigad district, Maharashtra.

Spread across more than 16,000+ square metres, the upcoming facility marks SPEB's entry into backward integration for water-based adhesives, a segment that is still majorly outsourced. The move carries both operational and margin implications. By internalising production in a category that commands stronger realisations, the Company is expected to gain tighter control over product consistency, supply economics, and scalability.

Upon commissioning, SPEB's total installed manufacturing capacity is projected to rise from 3,600 tonnes per annum in FY25 to 8,550 tonnes in CY2026, representing a 137 percent increase. Initial utilisation levels are expected to remain moderate, allowing the Company meaningful headroom for volume expansion without immediate additional capital expenditure.

Alongside manufacturing scale-up, SPEB is simultaneously broadening its product architecture. The Company is expanding into adjacent adhesive categories including wallpaper, flooring, cladding, and epoxy applications, while increasing emphasis on consumer-oriented formulations under its FLOORBOND, G1, G7, AQUA-7, WALLFIX and HEATFIX brands. The strategy reflects a calibrated shift toward higher-margin product mixes and wider end-use penetration across retail and project-driven demand segments.

The Company is also sharpening its focus on domestic geographical expansion alongside its export ambitions. With a growing sales and distribution presence across North and South India, SPEB is widening its market reach beyond its existing strongholds. As part of this strategy, the Company plans to operationalise its own warehouse in Rajasthan by the next quarter, strengthening supply efficiency and distributor access in key northern markets. The broader objective is to build a more diversified market footprint through deeper regional penetration, an expanded channel network, and improved delivery infrastructure across multiple geographies.

Management expects the cumulative impact of these initiatives to become materially visible from FY27 onward. With manufacturing capacities set to ramp up, water-based adhesive volumes entering scale production, and export channels expanding, the Company has guided for a 25-30 percent revenue CAGR through FY28, alongside gradual EBITDA margin expansion toward 20 percent over the medium term.

For SPEB Adhesives, FY26 appears less like a peak year and more like a transition point, one where a regional industrial manufacturer is attempting to evolve into a broader, integrated adhesives platform with national distribution and international aspirations.

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