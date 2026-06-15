SPJ Group MD Mitul Jain Honoured as 'Next Gen Business Leader in Real Estate & Innovation' at ET Realty Conclave & Awards 2026

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 15: Mr. Mitul Jain, Managing Director of SPJ Group, has been honoured with the prestigious "Next Gen Business Leader in Real Estate & Innovation" award at the 3rd Edition ET Realty Conclave & Awards 2026, held at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

The recognition acknowledges Mr. Jain's visionary leadership and SPJ Group's contribution towards driving innovation, sustainability, and excellence in the real estate sector.

With a legacy spanning over three decades, SPJ Group has established itself as one of Gurugram's leading diversified business groups, with interests across real estate, hospitality, finance, education, and agriculture. Guided by the principles of trust, quality, integrity, and customer-centricity, the Group has consistently delivered developments that create long-term value for investors, businesses, and communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mitul Jain said:

"This recognition is a reflection of the collective efforts of our team and the trust placed in us by our stakeholders. As the industry evolves, our focus remains on creating future-ready developments that combine innovation, sustainability, and long-term value creation."

Under Mr. Jain's leadership, SPJ Group continues to embrace advanced technologies and sustainable development practices to meet the changing demands of modern businesses and investors.

This vision is exemplified through Vedatam, the Group's upcoming landmark commercial development in Sector 14, Gurugram. Designed as a future-ready commercial destination, the project incorporates advanced construction methodologies and sustainable practices, including Building Information Modelling (BIM), structural steel construction, and environmentally responsible design standards aligned with IGBC Gold Certification requirements.

As Gurugram's commercial real estate market continues to witness strong growth driven by corporate expansion and investor demand, SPJ Group remains focused on delivering high-quality developments that align with emerging market trends and evolving business requirements.

With a strong foundation built over 30 years and a clear vision for the future, SPJ Group continues to contribute to India's growth story by creating developments that generate lasting economic, social, and environmental value. Please Visit for More Information : https://www.spj-group.in

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