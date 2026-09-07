SPJIMR rises to #26 globally and ranks #2 in India in FT Masters in Management 2026 ranking

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) has risen nine places to #26 globally and #2 in India in the Financial Times Masters in Management (FT MiM) 2026 global ranking, up from #35 globally and #3 in India in 2025. Institute ranks #1 in India for Careers Service, Alumni Network, Value for Money, and ESG and Net Zero Teaching. SPJIMR has climbed nine places to #26 globally and #2 in India in the Financial Times Masters in Management 2026 ranking, up from #35 globally and #3 in India in 2025. SPJIMR ranks #2 globally for Careers Service and #6 globally for Alumni Network, reinforcing its strong performance in career support and alumni engagement. The institute ranks #1 in India across Careers Service, Alumni Network, Value for Money, and ESG and Net Zero Teaching.

SPJIMR has now featured among the world's top 50 business schools for the seventh consecutive year. In the 2026 ranking, SPJIMR is the second-highest ranked Indian business school, behind IIM Bangalore and ahead of IIM Ahmedabad. Five Indian business schools feature in the global top 50 this year, compared with four in 2025.

On the improvement in SPJIMR's global and India standing, Varun Nagaraj, Dean, SPJIMR, stated: "This year's ranking reflects sustained gains across the metrics that matter most to our participants: career outcomes, alumni engagement, and the value our programme delivers. We remain focused on strengthening every dimension of the participant experience, from placement support to the depth of learning we build into the programme."

SPJIMR ranks #1 in India across four FT MiM categories

SPJIMR has retained its #1 position in India across four FT MiM ranking categories, while also improving its global position in each:

* Careers Service - #1 in India (Global Rank: #2, up from #3)

Assesses the effectiveness of the careers service in supporting student recruitment, as rated by alumni.

* Alumni Network - #1 in India (Global Rank: #6, up from #11)

Evaluates how effectively the alumni network supports career opportunities, start-ups, idea exchange, recruitment, and event information, based on alumni feedback.

* Value for Money - #1 in India (Global Rank: #50, up from #56)

Calculated using current alumni salaries, tuition fees, and associated programme costs.

* ESG and Net Zero Teaching - #1 in India (Global Rank: #28, up from #63)

Measures the proportion of teaching focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues and climate solutions, as well as alumni evaluations of this content.

Strong performance across career and programme outcomes

The 2026 ranking also reflects SPJIMR's performance across several dimensions of student and alumni experience, including career progression, career support, alumni engagement, programme value, and sustainability-focused learning.

The institute also recorded an overall satisfaction score of 9.6 out of 10, reflecting strong participant sentiment towards the programme experience.

Indian business schools gain greater representation globally

The FT MiM global ranking evaluates management programmes designed primarily for students with limited work experience. The ranking considers only business schools accredited by AACSB or EQUIS and assesses performance across criteria including alumni career progress, alumni networks, school diversity, international experience, research, ESG and net zero teaching, and careers service.

In 2026, 14 Indian business schools feature in the FT MiM global ranking, compared with 11 in 2025. The increase reflects the growing representation of Indian business schools in the international management education landscape.

For the full ranking and methodology, visit the Financial Times Masters in Management ranking.

For more news and updates from SPJIMR, visit the SPJIMR Newsroom.

About SPJIMR

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) is one of India's leading postgraduate management institutes. It is recognised in the Financial Times Masters in Management 2026 ranking as the #26 business school globally and #2 in India and in the Financial Times Global MBA 2026 ranking as #74 business school globally for its PGPM programme. SPJIMR is also consistently ranked among India's top business schools by leading publications, including Business Today, Fortune India, India Today, and MBAUniverse. It has also been recognised by the Positive Impact Rating as one of the world's top five business schools for societal impact. Known for its innovative and socially conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR seeks to influence managerial practice and enable value-based growth for students, alumni, organisations, and society. The institute holds the international Triple Crown of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA, placing it among a select group of business schools worldwide to hold all three accreditations.

Visit SPJIMR.org for more information.

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