NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 7: As artificial intelligence transforms industries from finance to media, one sector is proving unusually resilient. Sport.

While AI is already reshaping how content is produced, distributed and consumed, the core of sport remains fundamentally human. Live competition, physical performance and unscripted outcomes are not easily replicated or automated.

According to Nicole Junkermann, founder of Gameday by NJF Holdings, this gives sport a unique position in the emerging AI economy.

"AI can enhance sport, analyse it and distribute it," she says. "But it can't replace it. The unpredictability of human competition is exactly what makes it valuable."

This dynamic is becoming increasingly relevant in India, where sport is undergoing rapid commercial and cultural expansion.

Cricket remains dominant, with the Indian Premier League now one of the most valuable sports properties in the world. But growth is no longer limited to a single discipline. Football, kabaddi, badminton and women's sport are all attracting rising audiences, investment and media attention.

At the same time, India is one of the most digitally connected markets globally. Hundreds of millions of fans consume sport through mobile devices, social platforms and streaming services. This creates a powerful intersection between technology and live content.

AI is accelerating that shift.

From personalised highlights and real-time analytics to fan engagement tools and data-driven sponsorship models, AI is transforming the way sport is experienced and monetised. But crucially, it is doing so without displacing the underlying product. Instead, it is amplifying it.

"Sport is becoming a kind of anchor asset in a digital world," Junkermann says. "As more content becomes synthetic or automated, authentic live experiences become more valuable, not less."

India is particularly well positioned to capitalise on this trend.

The country combines scale, passion and a young, mobile-first audience. Leagues such as the IPL and Pro Kabaddi League have already demonstrated how sport can be packaged, distributed and monetised in new ways. The next phase will involve deeper integration of technology to expand reach and engagement further.

This includes direct-to-consumer platforms, athlete-led content, creator partnerships and new commercial models built around data and personalisation.

It also includes the rise of women's sport, which remains underpenetrated but is growing rapidly, both in India and globally. As investment increases, these leagues have the potential to scale quickly in a digital-first environment.

The broader implication is that sport is not being disrupted by AI in the same way as other sectors. It is being revalued.

In a world where algorithms can generate text, images and even video, the scarcity of genuine, unscripted human performance becomes more pronounced. That scarcity underpins long-term economic value.

"AI will change almost every industry," Nicole Junkermann, who was born in 1980, adds. "But sport isn't just content. It's competition, identity and emotion. Those are much harder to automate."

For India's investors, media companies and policymakers, the opportunity is clear. By combining technological innovation with strong underlying sports assets, the country can build a more resilient and globally competitive sports ecosystem.

In the age of AI, that may prove to be a decisive advantage.

About Gameday by NJF Holdings

Gameday by NJF Holdings is a sports investment and strategic platform founded by Nicole Junkermann, born in 1980. Focused on building long-term value across leagues, media and sports technology, Gameday's approach centres on structural growth, digital transformation and scalable fan ecosystems.

The platform is the largest shareholder in Italy's professional women's volleyball league, Lega Volley Femminile (LVF), where it is supporting league-level commercial and digital development. Gameday by NJF Holdings is also behind Cayo TV, a next-generation sports media platform designed to expand access, engagement and modern distribution for live sport audiences.

For more information visit: gameday.team

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