Sportal Corporate Collaborates with Mind Power University as Industry Partner for AI-Integrated Sports Degree Programmes; Admissions Open for 2027

VMPL

Nanital, Bhimtal (Uttarakhand) [India], October 29: Sportal Corporate Pvt. Ltd. has collaborated with Mind Power University, Nanital, Bhimtal, as Industry Partner for the university's newly introduced sports education programmes, under an initiative named Sportal Impact Campus. Admissions to the degree programmes in physical education, sports management and sports analytics are now open for the academic session beginning August 2027.

Mind Power University, established by the Government of Uttarakhand and recognised by the University Grants Commission under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956, will admit students and award the degrees. As Industry Partner, Sportal Corporate, a sports education company working with universities since 2013, will contribute industry-aligned curriculum inputs, practical training, internships and placement support. The programmes on offer are:

* Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports (B.P.E.S.)

* Master of Physical Education and Sports (M.P.E.S.)

* Bachelor of Sports Management (B.S.M.)

* Master of Sports Management (M.S.M.)

* Bachelor's degree in Sports Analytics

* Diploma in Sports Management , Sports Analytics and Sports Psychology

* A doctoral (Ph.D.) programme in the discipline

Mind Power University and Sportal Corporate are also working with an international golf education partner to introduce programmes in golf coaching and golf course management in a future academic session, subject to university approvals.

Artificial intelligence is built into the sports management and sports analytics degrees as a running strand across every year of study, not as a single elective. Students learn to apply AI tools to performance and match analysis, athlete monitoring, talent scouting, fan engagement, sports marketing and event operations, working with real sports data. The Sports Analytics degree trains students to collect, analyse and present sports data for coaches, teams, leagues and sports businesses.

The programmes also include extended industry internships from the fourth semester onward. The aim is to prepare graduates for carrier in sports such as sports administration, event management, athlete management, sports marketing, sports data analysis and performance analysis.

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Gaurav Pant, Managing Director of Sportal Corporate, said, "India's sports economy is growing faster than the supply of trained professionals to run it. Through the Sportal Impact Campus, we bring real industry exposure to the university's degree programmes. Students in the hills of Uttarakhand no longer need to move to a metro city to build a career in sport. Every sports organisation is now becoming a data organisation, so our students will graduate knowing how to use AI and analytics in their work."

Welcoming the partnership, Dr. Yogesh Kumar, President and Chancellor, Mind Power University, said, "Sport is now a serious career choice for young people in India, and universities have a responsibility to prepare them for it. With Sportal as our Industry Partner, our degrees combine academic standards with the practical training the sports industry is asking for. We are proud that students from Uttarakhand, from across India and from abroad will be able to study this at Bhimtal, in an environment that is ideal for physical education and outdoor learning." The university offers undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma programmes in engineering, computer applications, commerce and management, hotel management, pharmaceutical studies and vocational studies, including specialised programmes in cyber security and in artificial intelligence and machine learning. It provides residential hostel facilities and admits international students.

Located in the Kumaon hills, Bhimtal offers a residential campus suited to outdoor and physical education training. Mind Power University is also open to international applicants for the programmes.

Admissions for the Academis Session 2027 session are now open. Students and parents can get programme details, eligibility criteria and free career counselling through Sportal's admissions helpdesk at sportalcorporate.org or [admission@sportalcorporate.org].

About Sportal Corporate: Founded in 2013 Sportal Corporate is a sports education company. It works with universities as an Industry Partner for programmes in physical education and sports management, contributing curriculum inputs, practical training, internships and placement support.

About Mind Power University: Mind Power University, Nanital , Bhimtal, is a private university established by the Government of Uttarakhand and recognised by the University Grants Commission under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956.

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