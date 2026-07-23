Spread the Goodness: Homemade California Walnut Spreads You'll Want to Keep on Hand

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 23: A good homemade spread is one of the easiest ways to add flavour, texture and wholesome goodness to everyday meals. Whether sweet, savoury or a little indulgent, these versatile recipes made with California walnuts are perfect for everything from breakfast toast and sandwiches to snack boards and desserts. Make a batch, store it in a jar, and enjoy delicious possibilities throughout the week.

1. Wild Blueberry California Walnut Chutney

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small yellow onion, minced

1 tablespoon grated ginger

2 cups wild, frozen blueberries

1 cup red seedless grapes

2 tablespoons sugar

1 bay leaf

1 cinnamon stick

Zest of 1 lemon, white pith removed (cut in large strips with a small sharp knife)

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Salt to taste

Serving Suggestion: Spread on whole grain crackers or toast and top with toasted walnut pieces.

Preparations

1. Heat oil over medium heat in a medium saucepan.

2. Add onion and ginger and cook until soft. Add all remaining ingredients except vinegar and bring to a boil.

3. Reduce heat and simmer until the mixture thickens and reduces, about 30 minutes.

4. When chutney has thickened, stir in vinegar and season to taste with salt.

5. Allow to cool and remove bay leaf, cinnamon and lemon zest.

6. Store tightly covered in the refrigerator. Makes about 2 cups.

2. Cinnamon Fruit and California Walnut Spread

Ingredients

1/2 cup dried Mediterranean apricots

1 cup California walnuts

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons apple juice concentrate

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Preparations

1. Place apricots in a food processor and pulse to chop.

2. Add remaining ingredients and pulse again until finely chopped.

3. Store tightly covered in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

4. Serve on whole grain bagels, apple slices, toast or graham crackers.

Variations

1. Reduce apricots to 1/4 cup and add 1/4 cup dried cherries.

2. Replace apricots with dried apple rings.

3. Choco-California Walnut Spread

Ingredients

2 cups lightly toasted walnut halves

1 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips (can be a tad more)

Scant 1/4 teaspoon salt (or to taste)

2 tablespoons oil

2 tablespoons agave nectar

Optional:

1/2 to 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

A touch of heavy cream, stirred in just before using

Preparations

1. Combine everything in a food processor and whip until very smooth (or slightly textured, if you prefer).

2. Transfer to a container with a lid, store at room temperature in a dark place.

3. Use as desired, and if you like, stir in a few drops of cream just before serving, for added richness and best spreadability.

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