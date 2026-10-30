Sprinkoo reinvents the seasoning pouch - Press to impress

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 29: Goldiee Group has introduced Sprinkoo, a new-age seasoning range featuring an innovative press-to-open and press-to-close pouch designed to make seasonings more convenient to carry, use and store. Targeted at Gen Z and on-the-go consumers, the range brings together 11 local and global-inspired flavours with functional packaging that allows consumers to personalise everyday meals and snacks wherever they go.

Goldiee Group brings smart packaging, local and global flavours, and portability together for a generation that wants taste on its own terms

Some of the most meaningful innovations in food do not change what we eat. They change how we experience it.

Meet Sprinkoo, Goldiee Group's new-age seasoning range created for Gen Z and today's on-the-go consumer. It combines distinctive flavours with an innovative functional pouch and a simple philosophy:

PRESS TO IMPRESS.

Tear the sleeve. Press to open. Bend to sprinkle. Press again to close.

No scissors. No transferring seasonings into little boxes. No rubber bands around opened pouches. Simply open, use, close and carry.

Sprinkoo turns packaging from merely a container into part of the product experience - making flavour convenient, portable and fun.

TASTE CAN TRAVEL WITH YOU

For years, people have carried their favourite masalas and seasonings while travelling in small boxes, bottles and makeshift pouches. Sprinkoo reimagines that familiar habit for a new generation.

On a train journey, it can transform a regular packed meal with Korean Chilli or Chilli Garlic Salt. For hostel and college students, the same dal, aloo bhaji, fries, sandwich or noodles needn't taste the same every day. At the office, it can add an instant flavour boost to the everyday tiffin. On road trips and holidays, your preferred taste simply travels with you.

Same food. Different mood. Different Sprinkoo.

11 FLAVOURS. GLOBAL POSSIBILITIES.

The range spans Black Pepper, Chaat Masala, Korean Chilli, Oregano Flakes, Peri Peri, Pizza Mix, Sandwich Masala, Salt & Pepper Mix, Chilli Garlic Salt, Spicy Magic and Chilli Flakes.

Chilli Garlic Salt brings chilli, garlic and salt together in one blend, while Korean Chilli, made using gochu chilli from Korea, delivers a distinctive Korean-inspired experience. Spicy Magic adds another versatile flavour dimension to snacks and everyday meals.

Sprinkoo reflects the way a new generation eats - experimenting, personalising and choosing flavour according to the moment.

"Sprinkoo is not simply another seasoning; it represents innovation in the way flavour is packed, carried and experienced," says Akash Goenka, Director, Goldiee Group. "By intelligently using technology in packaging, we have transformed a simple pouch into a smart, functional format that makes seasoning more convenient, portable and engaging for today's consumer."

Sudeep Goenka, Director, Goldiee Group, adds, "With Sprinkoo, we wanted to combine local and global flavours with smart functionality, giving consumers the freedom to experiment, personalise everyday food and carry their preferred taste wherever they go."

Sometimes, you don't need to change the meal.

You just need to change the flavour.

SPRINKOO - PRESS TO IMPRESS. ™

TASTE CAN TRAVEL WITH YOU.

Scan to see Sprinkoo in action.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)