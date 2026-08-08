SPS Global Realtors' Pankaj Ashri Names Veteran Actor Sudesh Berry Brand Ambassador

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 8: SPS Global Realtors, the Dubai and India headquartered property consultancy, has appointed veteran film and television actor Sudesh Berry as the official brand ambassador of the SPS Global group of companies. The appointment was announced by founder and CEO Pankaj Ashri during a podcast conversation with Berry, and the memorandum of understanding between the two sides has already been signed.

The company works with Emaar, Danube, Samana, Sobha, Azizi, Nakheel and Binghatti, among other top-notch developers in Dubai. Ashri says SPS Global Realtors has sold over Rs 1,200 crore of property inventory since the Dubai office opened in 2021. The group runs a twin headquarters across Dubai and India, with a third office in Kuala Lumpur added two months ago.

Berry has been a working actor since 1988. He played Naib Subedar Mathura Das in J.P. Dutta's Border, Rajan Berry in Ghayal, and Vichitravirya in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat, and has carried a long run of leading television roles across three decades. For SPS Global Realtors, the fit is straightforward. The company's buyer base sits largely in Delhi NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and among NRI families in Southeast Asia, and Berry is a face those households have grown up watching.

Why an actor, and why this one

"In this business, people do not buy a floor plan first. They buy the person handing it to them," said Pankaj Ashri, Founder and CEO, SPS Global Realtors. "My mother told me to earn two paise if that is all there is, but never to cut anyone's pocket. Sudesh ji has carried that same face for thirty years, on screen and off it. When a family in Ludhiana or Gurugram is putting its savings into a property in another country, that reassurance is worth more than any campaign we could buy."

"I have turned down more work than I have accepted, because I only lend my name to what I can stand behind," said Sudesh Berry. "I spent time understanding how this company works before saying yes. What convinced me was that the buyer is not charged a rupee in brokerage and that every claim came with paperwork attached."

Three offices, Global markets

SPS Global Realtors runs a twin headquarters, one in Dubai and one in India. The Dubai office sits on Bank Street in Bur Dubai, where the company was set up in 2021. The India office opened at Udyog Vihar Phase 4, Sector 18, Gurugram, on client demand, after investors across Punjab, Haryana and Himachal asked for a team they could meet in person rather than over a call to Dubai. The group's third office opened at KLCC in Kuala Lumpur two months ago, covering Malaysia, Singapore and China, and giving the company a Southeast Asian base for the first time.

Chandigarh is next on the roadmap, followed by a southern India presence. The company is also preparing to bring its own farmhouse and resort projects to the Indian market, which would take it from selling other developers' inventory to building its own. The event calendar is expanding alongside. After running property shows in Gurugram, Kota and Jaipur over the past year, the company is preparing the SPS Global International Property Show, which will bring developers from Dubai, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, China and India onto a single floor. Berry will front the roadshows as ambassador.

The business behind the announcement

SPS Global Realtors sells developer-direct inventory and charges the buyer no brokerage, taking its commission from the developer instead. Direct tie-ups with Emaar, Danube, Samana, Sobha, Azizi, Nakheel, Binghatti and other top-notch developers give the company access to launches before they reach the open market, which is where Ashri says the Rs 1,200 crore of inventory sold since 2021 has come from.

Ashri's own route into the business is part of the pitch. He was in class four when his father died. By ten he was delivering Newspaper in Jind (Haryana), and he says he decided on one of those mornings that he would one day own the agency he delivered for. Fifteen years with Dubai developers followed before he opened his own brokerage in 2021.

"Any agent in the world can arrange your entry," Ashri said. "The exit is where experience earns its keep. That is the only thing we ask to be judged on."

About SPS Global Realtors

SPS Global Realtors is a real estate consultancy headquartered in Dubai and India, founded in 2021 by Pankaj Ashri. The company works as a developer-direct partner across apartments, villas, townhouses, off-plan launches and commercial property in Dubai, and charges buyers zero brokerage. It works with Emaar, Danube, Samana, Sobha, Azizi, Nakheel and Binghatti, among other top notch developers, and is part of the SPS Global group of companies. The company is planning to bring its own farmhouse and resort projects to India as well.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)