Sri Naachammal Silks, an Icon of Kongu: From Panjakalipatti Looms to Your Wardrobe

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 14: The Kongu-rooted saree brand brings hand-picked sarees from Panjakalipatti to customers, with collections ranging from everyday cottons to festive and bridal silks.

For generations, the saree has remained closely tied to occasions, identity and everyday life across Tamil Nadu. In the Kongu region, that connection also finds expression through local textile businesses that bring regional craftsmanship closer to shoppers.

Sri Naachammal Silks is building its offering around this connection, bringing hand-picked sarees from Panjakalipatti in Namakkal district to customers through Sri Naachammal Boutiques.

The focus is straightforward: selecting sarees at source by looking at their weave, colour and finish. Rather than restricting its range to one type of occasion, Sri Naachammal Silks offers choices for everyday use, festive gatherings and weddings.

Craftsmanship Rooted in Panjakalipatti: Our Own Weaving Units

Sri Naachammal Silks operates its own weaving units in Panjakalipatti, reflecting its involvement in traditional textile craftsmanship and its commitment to quality.

Having our own weaving facilities allows the brand to take a hands-on approach to the weaving process, with close attention to fabric, design, colour combinations and finishing details. This involvement forms an important part of Sri Naachammal Silks' identity, connecting its collections to the craftsmanship of Panjakalipatti.

Every saree in the collection reflects a thoughtful approach to craftsmanship and selection. From timeless silk sarees to festive and everyday wear, each product is carefully crafted, assessed and hand-picked with customers' preferences in mind.

The focus extends to the finer details of the weave, texture and finish. By combining our weaving capabilities with a careful selection process, Our aim is to offer sarees that reflect quality, authenticity and the textile traditions of the Kongu region.

A Panjakalipatti connection

The brand's association with Panjakalipatti is central to its identity. Located in Namakkal district, the area forms the sourcing point for the hand-picked sarees offered by Sri Naachammal Silks. The brand's approach is to select pieces based on practical and visual details such as weave, colour and finish, rather than making unsupported claims about production volumes or the wider weaving community.

That approach is reflected in the range of collections available. Heirloom brings together silk sarees positioned as timeless pieces, while Signature focuses on the brand's defining silk designs. Celebration is centred on festive and occasion silks, offering options for those looking beyond everyday wear. For wedding shoppers, Kalyanam Must Haves features a curated selection of bridal silk sarees, ideal for brides and families preparing for wedding celebrations.. Silk Cotton offers sarees with a lighter drape suited to festive days, while Daily Wear includes cotton sarees such as Kota, mulmul and Bagru styles, along with suit materials. Daily wear starts from Rs 845, illustrating the breadth of the clothing range.

Our online catalogue further demonstrates the variety within these categories, with sarees available across different colours, designs and fabric types. This allows customers to approach the collections according to the occasion rather than having to choose from a single style of traditional saree.

Recognition at Icons of Kongu 2026

Sri Naachammal Silks received significant regional recognition in July 2026 when it was honoured at the inaugural Times of India Icons of Kongu 2026 event in Salem. Held on 11 July, the event recognised 21 organisations and institutions from areas including business, healthcare, education, real estate, manufacturing and retail for their contribution to the Kongu region.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Law, D Logesh Tamilselvan, attended the event as chief guest and presented the honours. The recognition for Sri Naachammal Silks was received by A Kannapeeran, Managing Director. The Times of India coverage listed the brand among the organisations recognised during the inaugural event.

For a brand whose story is rooted in Panjakalipatti and the Kongu region, the recognition adds a new chapter to its growing public profile. It also places the business alongside other organisations acknowledged for their contribution to the region.

A Kannapeeran, Managing Director, said:

Being honoured at The Times of India Icons of Kongu 2026 is a proud moment for our entire team and for the weavers of Panjakalipatti whose craft we bring to every home. We hand-pick each saree ourselves, because we believe a family should not have to choose between authenticity and affordability. This recognition inspires us to keep that promise this festive season and beyond.

Beyond the festive season, the range also reflects the changing ways shoppers choose traditional sarees today. Some look for a silk saree for a wedding or family celebration, while others prefer breathable cottons for regular wear.

By bringing these choices together across its six collections, Sri Naachammal Silks gives customers a way to explore traditional sarees at different price points and for different occasions, while keeping its Panjakalipatti sourcing story at the centre of the brand.

With Deepavali and the wedding season ahead, these collections give shoppers options across traditional sarees, everyday cottons, festive silks and bridal selections. Customers can explore Sri Naachammal Boutiques at

srinaachammalboutiques.com or connect through WhatsApp on +91 80039 90049.

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