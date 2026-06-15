Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals Achieves a Landmark Milestone with the First Pulsed Field Ablation Procedures for Atrial Fibrillation Using Integrated 3D Mapping in India

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15: Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals, Hyderabad, achieved a significant milestone in cardiac care as Dr. V. S. Ramchandra and his team successfully performed four Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) procedures for patients with Atrial Fibrillation (AF), using advanced 3D CARTO mapping and Intracardiac Echocardiography guidance. All four patients recovered well and were discharged on the same day. This is the first time in the country that an Integrated 3D Mapping System and Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) have been used together.

The procedures marked an important advancement in the treatment of Atrial Fibrillation, the most common chronic heart rhythm disorder affecting millions of people worldwide. The successful use of Pulsed Field Ablation combined with sophisticated imaging and mapping technologies demonstrated the potential for safer, faster, and more precise treatment of complex cardiac rhythm disorders.

Atrial Fibrillation is a condition in which the heart beats irregularly and often rapidly, increasing the risk of stroke, heart failure, and other cardiovascular complications. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential to improve outcomes and enhance quality of life for patients.

Traditionally, catheter ablation procedures have used heat or cold energy to isolate the abnormal electrical pathways responsible for triggering the condition. When performed early in the course of the disease, ablation can provide highly effective and lasting results.

Pulsed Field Ablation represents a revolutionary advancement in this field. Instead of using heat or cold, the procedure employs carefully controlled microsecond electrical impulses to selectively target abnormal heart tissue while minimising the risk of damage to surrounding structures. This approach makes the procedure safer, faster, and more efficient.

According to the medical team, successful PFA for Atrial Fibrillation requires simultaneous three-dimensional electro-anatomical mapping to ensure accurate energy delivery and immediate confirmation of treatment effectiveness. During these procedures, advanced 3D CARTO mapping technology and Intracardiac Echocardiography were used to provide detailed visualisation of the heart's anatomy and electrical activity.

In another significant achievement, the team utilised CARTO Sound technology to create a comprehensive ultrasound-based image of each patient's heart. This advanced imaging approach enabled the procedures to be performed with greater precision, improved safety, reduced procedure times, and almost no use of X- ray Radiation

The successful completion of these cases highlights the growing role of advanced imaging, mapping, and catheter-based technologies in transforming the treatment of heart rhythm disorders. Experts believe that innovations such as Pulsed Field Ablation will help improve patient outcomes and expand access to safer treatment options for individuals living with Atrial Fibrillation.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr. V. S. Ramchandra, Senior Interventional Cardiologist & Electrophysiologist in Nizampet, Hyderabad said, "Pulsed Field Ablation is changing the way we treat Atrial Fibrillation. By combining advanced mapping technologies, intracardiac imaging, and precision energy delivery, we can offer patients a safer procedure with faster recovery and excellent outcomes. The successful completion of these cases reflects our commitment to bringing the latest advancements in cardiac care to our patients."

Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals was the first to introduce PFA technology in the country. This achievement marks an important step forward in the evolution of electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management in India and further strengthens Sri Sri Holistic Hospital's commitment to providing advanced, patient-centred healthcare through cutting-edge medical technology and clinical expertise. The Atrial Fibrillation Ablation Center at Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals also integrates minimally invasive surgical procedures such as the MAZE procedure and LAA clipping techniques.

About Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals

Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals is a leading multi-speciality healthcare institution in Hyderabad committed to delivering comprehensive, patient-centred medical care through advanced technology, experienced specialists, and evidence-based treatment protocols. The hospital offers a wide range of specialised services across cardiology, cardiac sciences, oncology, neurosciences, gastroenterology, orthopaedics, Ayurveda, Yoga and other clinical disciplines, with a focus on innovation, safety, and holistic healing.

For more details please visit Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals

Contact: 040 44 108 108

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