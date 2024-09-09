SriLankan Airlines' 'Colours of Jaffna' campaign lauded at PATA Gold Awards 2024

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 9: SriLankan Airlines, the National Carrier and a prestigious Oneworld member bagged a Gold Award in the category of 'MarketiCarrier' at the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Gold Awards 2024, held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand on 28th August 2024, reaffirming the global appeal of its marketing communication endeavors. The campaign, "Colours of Jaffna" is the first of its kind of marketing campaign steered by any Sri Lankan entity that exclusively shone a spotlight on the island's vibrant north. The timeliness of the campaign is further reinstated with CNN naming Jaffna as one of Asia's most underrated places recently.

This year, PATA honoured 24 travel and tourism entities from across the world for their award-winning work towards marketing, promotional and sustainability endeavours in the global sphere, out of over 100 entries adjudged by a panel of 23 industry experts.

One of the most successful campaigns ever to have been executed in the Airlines' history, 'Colours of Jaffna' garnered a reach of over 14,000,000 across social media platforms with over 500,000 engagements.

SriLankan Airlines, Head of Marketing, Saminda Perera said, "I take this opportunity to thank the encouragement and support extended to us by the management, our valued partners and my team, without whom this will never be a possibility. Time after time, we have endeavoured to present Sri Lanka in novel perspectives, and it gives us a great pleasure to be affirmed that our efforts are recognized by the industry fraternity and the travellers alike."

Considering the potential of Jaffna's rich heritage, striking architecture, vibrant cultural characteristics, and the quintessential flavours of its unique culinary features, the National Carrier, in its campaign, has aptly captured the beauty of each of these aspects, thereby inviting the traveller to embark on an immersive experience.

Situated in the Northern most part of Sri Lanka, Jaffna has always been a hotspot with a rich history. It has evolved from an ancient kingdom, a symbol of cultural vibrancy, and a city with progressive currents, before the three-decade conflict drastically changed the city's trajectory. With the end of war, Jaffna re-emerged as a sought-after destination among the local tourists, with the same inherent attributes of culture, cuisine and people, recommending it over other popular tourist getaways.

Today, Jaffna boasts of a legacy of rebirth, and represents the seamless amalgamation of contemporary hospitality with its defining attributes that have stood the test of time.

Centring it around the historic Nallur Kandaswamy Festival, the national festival that spans the longest duration of 20-25 days which takes place in August every year, this was an invitation to visit Jaffna and experience the city in its most glorious and vibrant form.

Staying true to the campaign title 'Colours of Jaffna' the campaign visuals, both the imagery and videography, highlight the plethora of colours that defines Jaffna. From the water fronts, the historic Fort, ponds with fabled health properties, colourful temple interiors, festivities, cuisine, the visual tonality focuses on the contrasting, yet striking colours to highlight the novelty, excitement and vivacity of the city. The attributes of water and shades of green and blue are generously used to bring out the soothing surrounds.

The video, with its rhythmic soundtrack presents a mix of scenic, cultural, and human beauty of Jaffna. The change of tempos signifies the ebb and flow inherent to the city- the fine contrast of calm against the beautiful chaos of festivities. Like little surprises, the main soundtrack gives a way to sound bites of the mundane such as the bells etc., making the visual experience as authentic as possible.

The Airline launched the campaign with this spectacular video that unveils the fascinating facets of Jaffna, which was followed by a series of posts and a fun quiz, raising awareness on Jaffna's various attractions. The scenic beauty of Jaffna has adorned the backdrops and giveaways of the Airlines' corporate events. Complementing the promotional drive, the Airlines' leisure arm, SriLankan Holidays introduced a series of holiday packages covering the best of Jaffna, with Jetwing Hotels as the exclusive hospitality partner. The Airline takes this opportunity to congratulate Jetwing Hotels, the other PATA award-recipient from Sri Lanka under the coveted category "Climate Change Initiative."

This attractive invitation to experience Jaffna was carried across the Airlines' vast network, including its single largest market, India, which is connected to the island with over 80 flights a week out of 9 Indian cities.

