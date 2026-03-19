SRM SEPSICON 2026 Advances Sepsis Care Through National Collaboration and Clinical Innovation

HT Syndication

Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 19: SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre conducted SRM SEPSICON 2026 - "Decoding Sepsis", a two-day national academic programme focused on strengthening clinical outcomes in sepsis diagnosis and management. Held on 17th and 18th March 2026, the event brought together experts, clinicians, researchers, and students from across the country, creating a focused platform for knowledge exchange and skill development in one of the most critical areas of healthcare.

The programme commenced with hands-on workshops on Day 1 that focused on strengthening practical competencies in infection control, antimicrobial stewardship, and advanced diagnostic techniques. The workshops titled "Beyond the Vein: Mastering CLABSI, BSI, and Infection Control Audits," "Decode, Decide, De-escalate: A Hands-on AMSP Workshop," and "Sepsis Unmasked: A Hands-on Workshop on Blood Diagnostics" provided intensive skill-based training. These sessions featured contributions from both internal and external experts, including Dr. Lavanya S (PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Coimbatore), Dr. Malathi M (Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital), and Dr. Shashikala (PIMS, Puducherry). The sessions involved case-based discussions, laboratory demonstrations, antibiogram preparation, infection control audits, and antimicrobial stewardship practices in intensive care settings.

Participants engaged in practical, case-based learning that enabled them to translate theoretical knowledge into clinical application, reinforcing real-world decision-making in sepsis care.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Rahul Narang, Dean (Research), Former Dean Academics, Professor & Head, Department of Microbiology, AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad, in his address, remarked, "One Health is not merely a concept but an operational systems framework that integrates human, animal, and environmental health; sustainability in healthcare must go beyond environmental responsibility to building self-sustaining systems; and the future of healthcare lies not in silos, but in interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary collaboration."

Dr. Nithin M. Nagarkar, Pro-Vice Chancellor (MHS), SRMIST, in his felicitation address, remarked, "The future of effective healthcare lies in true multidisciplinary collaboration, where clinicians, microbiologists, and researchers work together in real time to deliver the best possible care."

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. R. Jayanthi, Dean (Medical), SRMMCHRC, stated, "Sepsis is truly a race against time, as it remains a major contributor to all-cause mortality and, unlike many other diseases, does not give us the luxury of time, making early diagnosis critical. I am confident that delegates across the globe will greatly benefit from these discussions."

In her welcome address, Dr. K. V. Leela, Associate Dean (UG Academics), Professor & Head, Department of Microbiology, SRMMCHRC, said, "Diagnosis of sepsis is crucial and time-sensitive in saving patients' lives, and the clinical microbiologist plays a silent yet decisive role in delivering a precision strike against infections." She further emphasised, "Antimicrobial resistance is the silent pandemic of our era, demanding urgent and unified action."

The second day featured the scientific conference, which included keynote lectures, expert talks, and panel discussions addressing contemporary challenges in sepsis care. The scientific sessions were delivered by eminent external speakers, including Dr. Beena Antony (Father Muller Medical College, Mangalore), Dr. Malini R. Capoor (VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi), and Dr. V. Dilli Rani (Stanley Medical College, Chennai). These sessions were chaired by distinguished academicians such as Dr. Chitra Lekha (Sree Balaji Medical College, Chennai), Dr. Anupma Jyoti Kindo (SRIHER, Chennai), and Dr. S. Thasneem Banu (Government Madras Medical College), ensuring high-quality academic deliberations and expert moderation.

A major highlight of the conference was the interactive multidisciplinary panel discussion titled "Sepsis: Unwrapping the Mystery - From Early Warning Signs to Life-Saving Interventions." The panel brought together diverse clinical expertise through the participation of Dr. Sarath Balaji (Institute of Child Health, Chennai), Dr. Muthamilan Chinnairusan (Oak Hill Hospital, Florida, USA), Dr. M. Anuradha (SRMMCH & RC), and Dr. Yamunadevi (Apollo Hospitals), highlighting the importance of coordinated multidisciplinary approaches in sepsis management.

The conference sessions collectively addressed key challenges in sepsis care, including delayed diagnosis, antimicrobial resistance, and complex infections such as fungal sepsis. Expert-led deliberations and multidisciplinary discussions reinforced the importance of early recognition, evidence-based interventions, and coordinated clinical response.

SRM SEPSICON 2026 strengthened clinical preparedness by improving early diagnosis, promoting rational antimicrobial use, and reinforcing integrated laboratory-clinical decision-making. By equipping healthcare professionals with practical skills and updated knowledge, the programme supports better patient outcomes and a stronger overall response to sepsis.

About SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRMMCH & RC)

SRM Medical College Hospital & Research Centre (SRMMCH & RC), under SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur, is a nationally ranked institution (18th in NIRF 2025) known for its focus on medical education, research, and patient care.

The hospital is equipped with over 1,600 beds, more than 30 speciality and super-speciality departments, and 22 modular operation theatres, supported by NABL-accredited diagnostic facilities. With a strong faculty-to-student ratio, it provides extensive clinical exposure, simulation-based training, and structured academic mentorship.

SRMMCH & RC offers a wide spectrum of academic programs across medicine and allied health sciences, including UG, PG and Post PG Programs. The institution also provides advanced training, research-focused programs, and specialised fellowships, along with opportunities in healthcare management and clinical support disciplines.

Recognised internationally by QS and Times Higher Education Asia rankings, SRMMCH & RC continues to develop future-ready healthcare professionals through a blend of academic rigour, research orientation, and patient-centred care.

More details are available at medical.srmist.edu.in/

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