SSVAP's "Third Eye - Annual Photography Exhibition 2026" to Showcase Emerging Visual Talent at SIU Lavale Campus

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 9: The Symbiosis School of Visual Arts and Photography (SSVAP), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), is set to host its much-awaited "Third Eye - Annual Photography Exhibition 2026" on 13th and 14th March 2026 at the SIU Hilltop Campus, Lavale.

The two-day exhibition will present a curated showcase of photographic works across diverse genres, reflecting the depth of creative exploration and technical excellence developed by students through rigorous professional training. The exhibition marks the culmination of sustained academic mentorship, where students present their finest portfolios shaped under expert guidance.

On 13th March 2026, the exhibition will feature an exclusive masterclass by internationally acclaimed filmmaker Praveen Morchhale, recipient of the INALCO Jury Award (Paris) and a National Film Award. Known for his humanistic narratives and distinctive cinematic storytelling, he will share insights on visual language, narrative construction, and the evolving intersection between cinema and photography.

The Award Ceremony on 14th March 2026 will be graced by noted Indian film and OTT actor Rajeev Khandelwal, who will felicitate outstanding student works and engage with young creative professionals.

Titled "Third Eye - Annual Photography Exhibition," the platform signifies the evolving perspective of young visual artists - encouraging them to observe, interpret, and present narratives beyond the obvious. The exhibition reflects SSVAP's commitment to participatory and experiential education, with students actively involved in every aspect of the event - from curation and printing to exhibition design, branding, and promotion - thereby gaining valuable real-world exposure alongside academic learning.

Industry experts will serve as curators and jury members, conducting structured review sessions and offering detailed critique. This rigorous evaluation process enhances students' professional readiness and fosters meaningful industry connections, opening pathways for internships, employment, and freelance collaborations.

The previous edition witnessed an approximate footfall of 5,000 visitors and was graced by actor Avinash Tiwary and filmmaker Amit Sharma. The exhibition has also received coverage in leading publications including The Times of India, Sakal, Punekar News, and United News of India, reinforcing its growing national visibility.

The SSVAP "Third Eye - Annual Photography Exhibition 2026" continues to serve as a dynamic bridge between academia and the creative industry. By encouraging competitive excellence and welcoming perspectives from both industry experts and the wider public, the platform provides meaningful recognition to emerging talent while strengthening industry-oriented learning.

With curated portfolios, distinguished guests, and strong public engagement, the 2026 edition promises to be a significant showcase of emerging photographic and filmmaking talent in the region.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)