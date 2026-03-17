St. Stephen's Hospital Announces Two-Year Digital Transformation Partnership with Green Bamboo Pictures (GBP) to Modernise Patient & Donor Engagement

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 17: St. Stephen's Hospital, one of India's most respected and historic healthcare institutions, has announced a strategic two-year digital transformation partnership with Green Bamboo Pictures (GBP), appointing the firm as its official Digital Strategy & Transformation Partner.

Founded over 141 years ago, St. Stephen's Hospital has been a pillar of compassionate, high-quality healthcare in India. With this collaboration, the hospital is embarking on a comprehensive modernisation initiative to enhance patient accessibility, strengthen donor engagement, and build a robust digital ecosystem for the future.

A Comprehensive Digital Revamp

Under the two-year mandate, Green Bamboo Pictures will lead a comprehensive digital transformation initiative for St. Stephen's Hospital. The engagement will focus on strengthening the hospital's digital presence through a refreshed brand expression, an enhanced patient-first web experience, and the introduction of modern digital systems designed to support patient engagement, accessibility, and institutional growth.

The program will also include strategic storytelling initiatives that highlight the hospital's legacy and mission, alongside ongoing digital stewardship to ensure sustained visibility, performance, and community connection in an increasingly digital healthcare landscape.

The initiative aims to create a measurable impact on patient inflow, operational efficiency, and community engagement while preserving the institution's deeply rooted values of trust and service.

Building the "Digital Front Door" of St. Stephen's

The new digital ecosystem will function as the hospital's "digital front door," ensuring that patients can:

* Access accurate medical information easily

* Discover speciality services clearly

* Book appointments seamlessly

* Engage with the hospital digitally with confidence

In parallel, the initiative will also enhance donor communication pathways, strengthening transparency and impact storytelling.

Honouring Legacy, Embracing the Future

A key highlight of the collaboration will be the launch of a flagship campaign that celebrates the hospital's enduring legacy while positioning it as a forward-looking institution ready to embrace technological innovation.

This transformation aligns with St. Stephen's broader mission of delivering accessible, compassionate, and high-quality healthcare to diverse communities.

Leadership Insights

Dr. Sudhir Cecil Joseph, Director, St. Stephen's Hospital, said:

"For over 141 years, St. Stephen's Hospital has stood for trust, ethics, and compassionate care. As Delhi continues to grow and new hospitals emerge, we are proud to have retained our reputation for ethical and patient-centred service. As the healthcare sector evolves, our digital presence must reflect the same excellence experienced within our walls. Partnering with GBP, an agency that shares our strong commitment to ethics, transparency, and meaningful community impact will ensure our legacy shines brighter in this new era

Prateek Kashyap, Founder-Director, Green Bamboo Pictures, added:

"St. Stephen's Hospital represents a legacy of service that is rare and deeply meaningful. We're honored to architect a digital brand ecosystem that celebrates this heritage, drives patient access, and fuels sustainable growth. Our role is to build a digital ecosystem that honours that legacy while creating measurable growth in patient access and engagement. Over the next two years, we aim to establish a modern, scalable, and performance-driven digital foundation for the institution, which would be of great assistance in enabling patients access the services offered by the hospital."

About St. Stephen's Hospital

St. Stephen's Hospital is one of India's oldest and most respected healthcare institutions, serving patients with a deep- rooted commitment to excellence, compassion, and community service. Located in New Delhi, the hospital offers a wide range of speciality services and has built generations of trust across communities.

About Green Bamboo Pictures (GBP)

Green Bamboo Pictures (GBP) is a strategic brand and digital transformation firm specialising in healthcare, institutional, and impact-driven organisations and building enduring digital brands. The firm integrates brand strategy, technology, content, and performance marketing to build scalable digital ecosystems.

For more information, visit: https://ststephenshospital.org/sshchd/

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