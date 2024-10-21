STAIRS Foundation Announces 'Delhi Against Drugs' Run 2024

HT Syndication New Delhi [India], October 21: STAIRS Foundation (The Society for Transformation, Inclusion, and Recognition through Sports), a National Sports Promotion Organization recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has announced the Delhi Against Drugs (DAD) Run. This event aims to address the increasing issue of substance abuse among India's youth and raise awareness of the related challenges. The DAD Run will be held on November 17th, 2024, at 6:30 AM, starting from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium West Gate Pavilion. The run is supported by the STAIRS Against Drugs (SAD) program, which aims to combat the escalating issue of substance abuse among youth by promoting awareness, prevention, and rehabilitation through community engagement and sports.

Nikhil Nanda, a distinguished member of the Mentor Committee for STAIRS Against Drugs and the dynamic Managing Director and CEO of JHS-Svendgaard Laboratories, is the visionary force behind this run. His steadfast dedication to promoting a drug-free lifestyle and leadership have been pivotal in conceptualising and planning the event. Driven by a commitment to inspire and engage the community, Nanda advocates for health and wellness through sports and awareness initiatives, reinforcing his belief in the power of such causes to create lasting change.

Delhi Against Drugs (DAD) Run is expected to draw over 5,000 participants, including students from schools and colleges, defence personnel, and citizens, united in their commitment to a drug-free future. Participants can choose from the 10 KM Run, open to individuals aged 14 years and above, the 5 KM Run for those aged 12 years and above, and the 3 KM Walkathon (Non-timed), also open to participants aged 12 years and above. This initiative is supported by stakeholders from various sectors, including law enforcement, the legal community, business leaders, academia, and the public sector, united to combat the substance abuse crisis.

Sunil Arora, Chairman of the Mentor Committee of STAIRS Against Drugs (SAD) and Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, stated, "The Delhi Against Drugs Run is an innovative and necessary initiative in our battle against substance abuse. The youth are the future of this country, and we must engage them in activities that promote healthy living and strong moral values. This run is not only a run but a powerful message to society, signalling that together, we can defeat this menace."

Nikhil Nanda, Member of the Mentor Committee of STAIRS Against Drugs and Managing Director and CEO of JHS-Svendgaard Lab added, "The DAD Run is a great step towards raising awareness on drug abuse and reaching out to key stakeholders--children, youth, families, and educators. By starting with Delhi, we aim to create a ripple effect, taking this initiative to various other cities and spreading the message of a drug-free lifestyle nationwide."

Reflecting on the overarching vision of the STAIRS Foundation, Siddhartha Upadhyay, Founder and President of STAIRS Foundation, said, "We have done internal research and assessment of the growing menace which is targeting the youth of the country. We believe that drugs are not only ruining the youth of today but also jeopardising the future of our country. The DAD Run is one of our many efforts to fight this grave threat as part of our STAIRS Against Drugs (SAD) initiative. Organising this run aims to inspire a sense of purpose, community engagement, and personal responsibility, especially among young people. This initiative aligns seamlessly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat, and together with the guidance of leaders like Sunil Arora and Nikhil Nanda, we are confident that this movement will gain the momentum needed to curb substance abuse."

The DAD Run is a movement promoting awareness and engaging communities in the fight against substance abuse. This unique platform aims to empower the younger generation by highlighting the dangers of drugs and offering a quantifiable, participatory solution that can be replicated in major cities across India, starting with Delhi. The Delhi Against Drugs Run is a call for individuals and communities to stand united in their commitment to a drug-free society. The STAIRS Foundation invites all citizens to participate and support this noble cause by joining the movement on 17th November and beyond.

STAIRS Foundation's programs contribute significantly to several United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including no poverty (SDG 1), good health and well-being (SDG 3), quality education (SDG 4), gender equality (SDG 5), reduced inequalities (SDG 10), sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11), peace, justice, and strong institutions (SDG 16) and partnerships for the goals (SDG 17).

STAIRS is at the forefront of grassroots sports development across India, positively impacting over 25,000,000 lives. With a presence in 26 states and 480 districts and a network of 2500 coaches and volunteers, STAIRS is committed to advancing sports, education, health, and skill development for children throughout India.

For more details about the event and to register, please visit - https://www.townscript.com/e/delhi-against-drugs-10km-run.

The last date to register is 15th November 2024.

The Society for Transformation, Inclusion and Recognition through Sports (STAIRS), a National Sports Promotion Organisation recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, is at the forefront of grassroots sports and youth development since its establishment in 2000. STAIRS has been recognised with the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar by the President of India for identifying and nurturing young talent nationwide. Committed to empowering India's youth through the transformative power of sports, STAIRS integrates sports with education, health, and skill development programs, with the core belief centred on ensuring that every child has the opportunity to play, learn, and thrive. Our goal is to unleash the boundless potential of children across India.

