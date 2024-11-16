STAIRS Foundation Reschedules DAD 10K Run to March 2025 due to Increasing Air Quality Concerns

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], November 16: STAIRS Foundation (The Society for Transformation, Inclusion, and Recognition through Sports), a National Sports Promotion Organization recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has announced the postponement of the Delhi Against Drugs (DAD) 10K Run until March 2025 due to recent deterioration in Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI). Initially scheduled for November 17, 2024, the decision to reschedule the Delhi Against Drugs 10K Run has been made with the well-being of participants and community members as a top priority.

The DAD 10K Run is a platform for raising awareness against substance abuse and fostering a healthier, drug-free future for our youth. However, just as the organisation stands against drugs to protect the health and future of our community, the pressing health risks posed by the current AQI levels cannot be overlooked. With air quality reaching levels deemed unsafe for outdoor activities, proceeding with the event could compromise the well-being of the participants.

"We have made the careful decision to postpone the DAD 10K Run to March 2025," said Nikhil Nanda, Lead "STAIRS Against Drugs", and Board Member- STAIRS Foundation. "Initially scheduled for November to address the pressing issue of substance abuse, the event was planned with input from key stakeholders across policy, law, and order. However, considering the alarmingly poor air quality in Delhi, we must prioritise the health and safety of our participants. Recent studies, including one from The Lancet, indicate that air pollution is a significant cause of mortality in India's cities. Delhi faces the highest number of deaths due to PM2.5 exposure. Around 12,000 deaths each year in Delhi are attributed to air pollution, constituting about 11.5 per cent of total deaths in the city."

"Deep breathing during outdoor activities in hazardous air conditions presents significant health risks, and we avoid this exposure for the participants. Meanwhile, we will continue to raise awareness on substance abuse-related issues in collaboration with our partners as we look forward to a safer, impactful run in March in Delhi ", he added.

DAD 10K Run is supported by stakeholders from various sectors, including law enforcement, the legal community, business leaders, academia, and the public sector, united to combat the substance abuse crisis.

Siddhartha Upadhyay, Founder and President of STAIRS Foundation, stated, "The DAD 10K Run embodies our mission to inspire a healthier lifestyle. While we sincerely regret the necessity of rescheduling this event, we firmly believe that safeguarding the health and well-being of our participants must take precedence. This decision is firmly rooted in our core principle of prioritising individuals and their health above all else. In the months ahead, we will actively seek to engage key stakeholders to amplify awareness surrounding this pressing issue, encouraging more individuals to join us in the battle against drug-related challenges.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our registered participants, volunteers, partners, and the community for their understanding and unwavering support of this vital initiative. We will provide updates regarding the new event date in due course."

The DAD 10K Run is a movement promoting awareness and engaging communities in the fight against substance abuse. This unique platform aims to empower the younger generation by highlighting the dangers of drugs and offering a quantifiable, participatory solution that can be replicated in major cities across India, starting with Delhi. The DAD 10K Run is a call for individuals and communities to stand united in their commitment to a drug-free society.

STAIRS Foundation's programs contribute significantly to several United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including no poverty (SDG 1), good health and well-being (SDG 3), quality education (SDG 4), gender equality (SDG 5), reduced inequalities (SDG 10), sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11), peace, justice, and strong institutions (SDG 16) and partnerships for the goals (SDG 17).

STAIRS is at the forefront of grassroots sports development across India, positively impacting over 25,000,000 lives. With a presence in 26 states and 480 districts and a network of 2500 coaches and volunteers, STAIRS is committed to advancing sports, education, health, and skill development for children throughout India.

The Society for Transformation, Inclusion and Recognition through Sports (STAIRS), a National Sports Promotion Organisation recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, is at the forefront of grassroots sports and youth development since its establishment in 2000. STAIRS has been recognised with the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar by the Hon'ble President of India for identifying and nurturing young talent nationwide. Committed to empowering India's youth through the transformative power of sports, STAIRS integrates sports with education, health, and skill development programs, with the core belief centred on ensuring that every child has the opportunity to play, learn, and thrive. Our goal is to unleash the boundless potential of children across India.

