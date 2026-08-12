Stan Ventures Founder & CEO Pradeep Kumaar Rajarathinam Donates ₹2 Crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 12: Pradeep Kumaar Rajarathinam, Founder & CEO of Stan Ventures, has contributed ₹2 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, reaffirming his commitment to supporting public welfare initiatives and contributing to the well-being of communities across the state.

At the Chief Minister's residence, Stan Ventures' Founder & CEO, Pradeep Kumaar Rajarathinam, met the Hon'ble Chief Minister and presented a bank cheque of ₹2 crore as a donation to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

For Pradeep Kumaar Rajarathinam, the gesture reflects his belief that business success comes with a responsibility to give back to society. The contribution is part of a larger CSR initiative aimed at supporting communities and public welfare efforts. Tamil Nadu has been an important part of his entrepreneurial journey, and he sees the initiative as a way to give back to the state and contribute to the welfare of its people.

Speaking about the contribution, Pradeep Kumaar Rajarathinam, Founder & CEO, Stan Ventures, said, "I have always believed that success carries a responsibility to give back. Tamil Nadu has provided an environment where businesses and entrepreneurs can grow, and I wanted to contribute towards the welfare of its people. Through this ₹2 crore contribution to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, I hope we can support the state's efforts to help communities and individuals who need it most."

For Stan Ventures and its leadership, the contribution represents an opportunity to support the state beyond the company's business operations and contribute towards initiatives aimed at public welfare.

About Stan Ventures

Stan Ventures, founded in 2009 by Pradeep Kumaar Rajarathinam, is headquartered in Chennai, with a presence across the US, London, and Singapore. The company specialises in white-label SEO and link-building services and is trusted by 150+ agencies worldwide. With 15+ years of experience, transparent pricing, and end-to-end white-label delivery, Stan Ventures helps businesses and agencies strengthen their digital presence, improve search visibility, and drive sustainable online growth.

https://www.stanventures.com/

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