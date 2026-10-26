STANFEST 2026 to Bring 40,000+ Fans and 2,000+ Creators to Bengaluru on October 31

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 26: STAN, the creator community and gaming platform, is set to host STANFEST 2026 in Bengaluru on October 31, bringing together gaming enthusiasts, creators and fans for a day of live entertainment, competitive gaming and interactive experiences. The festival is expected to draw over 40,000 fans and 2,000 creators, with more than 10 experience zones planned across the venue.

Buy Tickets Here: https://www.stanshop.co/stanfest-2026-bangalore-tickets-in-india?utm_source=press_release_TP

Gaming communities around BGMI and Free Fire will be among the key attractions, with popular creators expected to meet fans and participate in festival activities. The Free Fire creator line-up includes Downtech Gamer, DMN Dheeraj and MDS Game Station, while BGMI creators 4 Star Gamer and Gamer Star Sobhan will also be present. Their participation will give fans an opportunity to connect with familiar gaming personalities beyond their online content.

The festival will feature live gaming competitions, creator interactions, game discovery experiences and interactive brand zones. The Main Stage will host creator appearances, live performances, gaming finals and game launches, while the Gaming Arena will bring together competitive matches, walk-in tournaments and fan-versus-pro gaming experiences. Creator World will offer meet-ups, signings and content creation opportunities, while Game Discovery will feature playable demos, first looks at games and an Indie Game Showcase.

Brand Worlds and the Drop Zone will add interactive brand experiences, limited-edition merchandise and creator-led drops, giving visitors more ways to participate throughout the festival.

The event builds on the momentum of STANFEST 2024, held in Lucknow, which recorded over 30,000 attendees, participation from more than 1,500 creators and 100 million content views. The previous edition generated 1.2 billion impressions across public relations, outdoor advertising and creator content, highlighting the scale of the community and audience engagement around the festival.

STANFEST is an extension of STAN's wider creator and gaming ecosystem. The platform has recorded over 50 million app downloads and has a network of 2.5 million creators, with more than 300,000 creators earning monthly income through the platform. Its community-led approach brings creators and fans together through gaming, content and shared experiences.

Alongside the on-ground activities, STANFEST 2026 will feature exclusive StanShop offers on in-game currencies for BGMI and Free Fire. Fans will be able to access the offers through the STAN app by navigating to StanShop, or through the StanShop website.

Exclusive STANFEST offers on StanShop

- BGMI UC: Flat 10% off plus 15% cashback

- Free Fire Diamonds: Flat 18% off plus 15% cashback

The offers will be available exclusively as part of STANFEST 2026, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Event Details

Event: STANFEST 2026

Date: October 31, 2026

Location: Bengaluru

Expected attendance: 40,000+ fans and 2,000+ creators

stanshop website: https://www.stanshop.co?utm_source=press_release_TP

Media Contact:

Atul Singh | atul.singh@teampumpkin.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)