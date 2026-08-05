Star Estate's annual sales cross Rs 10,000 crore as company expands business across twelve major cities

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 5: Star Estate, one of India's most trusted real estate consultation firms, has added another milestone to its growth journey by reporting annual sales of more than Rs 10,000 crore for FY 2025-26. The company had crossed the Rs 7,000 crore mark in the previous financial year and expanded its business across several residential markets during the latest financial year.

The strong performance also points to higher business across key property destinations where the company remained active throughout the year. During the year, Star Estate handled transactions across Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kochi and Ahmedabad. The company also expanded its presence in a number of emerging locations where homebuyer enquiries remained active. Buyer enquiries remained healthy through the year, supported by growing interest in infrastructure-led locations, integrated developments and projects by established developers.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Vijay Jain, Managing Director, Star Estate said, "Crossing the Rs 10,000 crore mark is an important milestone for us. It reflects the confidence our customers and developer partners have placed in Star Estate over the years. We have focused on disciplined execution, transparent advisory and understanding what today's homebuyers are looking for, and that approach has helped us maintain steady growth."

According to Star Estate, end-user participation remained one of the biggest contributors to residential demand during the financial year. Homebuyers increasingly preferred projects with better connectivity, practical layouts, established social infrastructure and credible developers, while investors continued to focus on locations supported by long-term infrastructure development.

Mr. Jain said the company's market observations also indicated changing buyer priorities. "Buyers today spend more time evaluating a project before making a decision. They are looking beyond pricing and are paying closer attention to location, construction quality, connectivity and the overall living experience. This change in buyer behaviour has become much more visible over the past year," he said.

The company also strengthened its presence across high-growth micro-markets during the year while continuing to expand in its established locations. Investments in technology, analytics, sales capability and customer support helped improve operational efficiency and customer engagement across different cities.

Sharing his outlook, Mr. Jain said, "Over the past year, we have seen buyers spend more time before making a purchase. They are comparing projects more carefully, asking detailed questions and paying closer attention to the developer's track record. This has changed the way we engage with customers. Our role today is not just to facilitate a transaction, but to help buyers make a decision they are comfortable with."

Over the past year, Star Estate has observed that buyers are taking a more measured approach while selecting a property. Factors such as project execution, location, connectivity and the developer's delivery record are now receiving greater attention during the buying process. The company expects this trend to continue as the market evolves.

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