Star Health Brings 'Bishram Grih' and Face Scan Health Assessments to Durga Puja Pandals in Kolkata and Durgapur

PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 17: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited (NSE: STARHEALTH) (BSE: 543412), one of India's leading standalone health insurance companies, today announced the introduction of 'Bishram Grih' at select Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata and Durgapur. The first-of-its-kind initiative by Star Health offers pandal hoppers a comfortable lounge-style space to "Rest, Relax & Rejuvenate" during their Puja journey. Each Bishram Grih will also feature a technology-led Face Scan health assessment, enabling visitors to gain quick insights into select health indicators.

Pandal hopping during Durga Puja can be tiring, particularly for those visiting multiple locations in a day. At each Bishram Grih, visitors can take a break, sit comfortably and enjoy refreshments such as tea and water before continuing their Puja journey.

A key feature of the Bishram Grih is Star Health's Face Scan health assessment kiosk. Through a simple and contactless facial scan, visitors can receive an instant indicative health report covering approximately 17 health parameters. The assessment provides insights into select vital signs and indicators related to stress, recovery and heart rate variability, including heart rate, respiratory rate, stress index and HRV metrics, among others.

Star Health will set up two Bishram Grihs in Kolkata and one in Durgapur. The initiative will be active from 16 October to 20 October 2026 at the following Puja pandals:

- Bag bazar Sarbojanin Durgotsav Exhibition, Kolkata

- 22 Palli Sarodotsab, Northern Park, Kolkata

- Marconi Dakshina Pally, Durgapur

Operating hours: 11AM onwards

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Himanshu Walia, Whole-time Director & CMO, Star Health Insurance, said, ""Durga Puja is a festival close to every Bengali's heart, and pandal hopping is an integral part of the celebrations. With thousands of people spending long hours visiting pandals, we wanted to create a space where they could pause, rest and recharge before continuing their Puja journey. Bishram Grih brings this thought to life by offering visitors a comfortable lounge-style space with refreshments at select pandals in Kolkata and Durgapur.

By integrating a quick and contactless Face Scan health assessment into the experience, we are also encouraging visitors to become more aware of select health indicators in a simple and accessible manner. Through Bishram Grih, we hope to combine festive convenience with preventive health awareness and make wellbeing a meaningful part of the Durga Puja experience."

Star Health also encourages pandal hoppers in Kolkata and Durgapur, particularly senior citizens and families with young children, to take precautions during the festivities. These include staying hydrated, taking regular breaks between pandal visits, wearing comfortable footwear and seeking medical advice in case of any discomfort.

Commenting on the regional initiative, Mr. Atin Roy, Business Head - West Bengal, Star Health Insurance, said, "West Bengal comes alive during Durga Puja, with families and visitors spending long hours exploring pandals across the region. Bishram Grih responds to a practical need by offering pandal hoppers a comfortable space to pause, refresh and regain energy. Visitors can also access a complimentary, contactless Face Scan health assessment that provides an instant indicative report covering approximately 17 health parameters. By setting up these facilities at prominent pandals in Kolkata and Durgapur, we aim to make comfort and health awareness a meaningful part of the festive experience."

By bringing together physical comfort and preventive health awareness, Bishram Grih seeks to make wellbeing a meaningful part of the Durga Puja experience. Through such technology-led initiatives, Star Health is exploring ways to complement health insurance protection with solutions that encourage people to remain more engaged with their overall wellbeing.

About Star Health and Allied Insurance:

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited (NSE: STARHEALTH) (BSE: 543412), one of India's leading standalone health insurance companies, commenced operations in 2006 as India's first standalone health insurance company. Star Health provides Health, Personal Accident and Travel Insurance to its customers. The Company has grown to emerge as one of the preferred health insurance companies in India with several pioneering products and services to its credit. With customer-centricity at its core, the Company has developed superior and innovative product offerings, service capabilities and a seamless claims management process. Star Health offers tailor-made products to cater to needs such as cancer, diabetes and cardiac illnesses, as well as specific segments such as senior citizens, women and children. Star Health is India's first health insurance company to settle over 1 crore claims.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. has a strong multi-channel distribution network of 900+ offices, over 8 lakh agents and robust bancassurance and financial institution partners. The Company has 15,000+ network hospitals and 18,500+ employees.

Talk to Star: helping policyholders plan care with confidence: Star Health offers guided support through 7200 222 333 for eligible policyholders seeking Home Healthcare or planned hospitalisation assistance. Customers can call the number and press 1 for Home Healthcare or press 2 for planned hospitalisation. The service helps customers understand coverage, network hospital options, the cashless process, required documents and care pathways before admission or home-based treatment. Non-policyholders can access free 24/7 Virtual OPD consultations through the Star Health Customer app.

For more information visit www.starhealth.in

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