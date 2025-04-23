Star Health Insurance Partners with Sunrisers Hyderabad as the Official Health Insurance Partner in T20

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 23: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. (Star Health Insurance), India's leading private health insurance provider, has partnered with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as their official health insurance partner for the ongoing T20 League 2025. Star Health Insurance is advancing its efforts to promote health and wellness through cricket and what better platform to partner with in the sports space. This partnership marks a meaningful step forward.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr.Anand Roy, MD & CEO, Star Health Insurance, said, "We are delighted to associate with Sunrisers Hyderabad in this T20 league, as this partnership perfectly reflects our three core values: customer centricity, trust and transparency. This league, which is in its 18th season, is not just a celebration of cricket, but also a platform that brings together millions of people across the country, echoing our commitment to putting customers at the heart of everything we do. Just as the players and teams earn the trust of their fans through dedication and integrity, we strive to build lasting trust with our customers through reliable service and transparent processes. This collaboration is a testament to our shared belief in these values, both on the pitch and in everyday life, and we look forward to supporting the team and the tournament while championing what matters most to our customers."

Mr. K. Shanmugam, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, also expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "We place the highest priority on the players' and staff's health and fitness. Through this partnership, we wish to inspire cricket fans worldwide to prioritize their health by investing in health insurance that offers enhanced benefits, comprehensive protection, and greater peace of mind. Our dedication to our team's overall well-being is imperative to deliver exceptional outcomes. Star Health Insurance, India's largest retail health insurance company, through this collaboration will give our team the backing they need to succeed both on and off the field."

Star Health Insurance has launched a brand campaign featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad players Ishan Kishan, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, and Harshal Patel to engage fans and build awareness around the importance of everyday wellness and the need for health insurance for all. These campaigns use the popularity of cricket and its icons to spark positive conversations around health. As the T20 tournament 2025 season continues, it highlights the shared goal of encouraging healthier living among athletes and communities alike.

Star Health Insurance (BSE: 543412) (NSE: STARHEALTH) is India's leading standalone health insurer, operating since 2006. The Company offers Health, Personal Accident and Travel Insurance, with specialized products for cancer, diabetes, cardiac illnesses, senior citizens, women and children. Star Health has a strong distribution network, including 910 offices, 14000+ network hospitals, ~17000 employees, 7.6 lac+ agents, and robust bancassurance partnerships. The Company is also the first in India to settle over 1.2 crore claims amounting to INR 54000 crores. In FY24, Star Health reported a gross written premium of Rs 15,254 Cr and a net worth of Rs 6,339 Cr.

