Star Health Insurance Wins 'Best Health Insurance Company of the Year' at InsureNext Global Conclave & Awards 2025

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. (Star Health Insurance), India's largest retail health insurance provider, has been honored with the prestigious 'Best Health Insurance Company of the Year' award at the InsureNext Global Conclave & Awards 2025, hosted by Banking Frontiers.

Expressing his gratitude, Anand Roy, MD & CEO of Star Health Insurance, said, "This award is a testament to our unwavering mission to transform healthcare accessibility through innovation. At Star Health, we are not just offering policies--we are redefining healthcare experiences for our customers. Our focus remains on delivering accessible, affordable, and customer-first solutions that empower people across India. This recognition fuels our ambition to push boundaries and continue revolutionizing health insurance."

This recognition reaffirms Star Health Insurance's commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and excellence in healthcare delivery. The company's groundbreaking initiatives, including Braille Insurance, the Superstar Policy, and Home Healthcare Services, played a pivotal role in securing this accolade. The jury acknowledged Star Health's pioneering contributions to inclusivity, affordability, and accessibility in health insurance, setting new benchmarks for the industry.

Star Health Insurance has launched several transformative initiatives, driving inclusivity and enhancing customer experience:

1. The Super Star Policy revolutionized retail health insurance with unique features like 'Freeze Your Age', allowing policyholders to lock in their premium rates, and unlimited sum insured options, ensuring comprehensive coverage.

2. The introduction of Braille Insurance made Star Health the first insurer in India to offer insurance documents in Braille, empowering 34 million visually impaired individuals by making health coverage more accessible and comprehensible.

3. With its Home Healthcare Services, Star Health has expanded its reach to multiple cities, offering professional medical care at home. This initiative reduces hospital visits while ensuring seamless, cashless claims processing.

This milestone bears testimony to Star Health Insurance's mission to bring quality healthcare accessible, affordable, and inclusive to all. The company remains committed to setting new benchmarks in health insurance through continuous innovation and customer-first solutions.

About Star Health and Allied Insurance:

Star Health Insurance (BSE: 543412) (NSE: STARHEALTH) is India's leading standalone health insurer, operating since 2006. The Company offers Health, Personal Accident and Travel Insurance, with specialized products for cancer, diabetes, cardiac illnesses, senior citizens, women and children. Star Health has a strong distribution network, including 910 offices, 30,000+ healthcare providers, 760,000 agents, and robust bancassurance partnerships. The Company is also the first in India to settle over 1 crore claims. In FY24, Star Health reported a gross written premium of Rs 15,254 Cr and a net worth of Rs 6,339 Cr.For more information visit https://bsmedia.business-standard.comwww.starhealth.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401495/Star_Allied_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)