Star Health's Arogya Seva Kendras support over 6,830 beneficiary visits across Punjab, bringing free primary healthcare closer to communities

PRNewswire

Patiala (Punjab) [India], July 9: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited (BSE: 543412) (NSE: STARHEALTH), India's first standalone health insurance company, is strengthening access to free primary healthcare in Punjab through its CSR initiative, Arogya Seva Kendra. The company currently operates three Arogya Seva Kendras in the state across Amritsar, Bhatinda and Patiala, providing local communities with free doctor consultations, basic diagnostic tests, medicines, health counselling and vaccination support.

- Star Health currently operates three Arogya Seva Kendras in Punjab across Amritsar, Bhatinda and Patiala

- Launched in January 2026, the three centres together have supported over 6,830 beneficiary visits

- Diabetes, fever, hypertension and respiratory illnesses are among the common cases seen at the centres, underlining the need for accessible neighbourhood-level healthcare

The Amritsar Arogya Seva Kendra is located at Shop No. 3, Aujla Market, Labour Chowk, Gumtala, while the Bhatinda centre is located at House No. Z613685, Street No. 5, Jogi Nagar, Chandigarh Road, near MLA residence. The Patiala centre is located at Ground Floor, Stadium Road, Kandhari Complex.

Since their launch in January 2026, Star Health's Arogya Seva Kendras in Punjab have together supported over 6,830 beneficiary visits. The Amritsar centre has recorded over 3,022 beneficiary visits across 154 consultation days, while the Bhatinda and Patiala centres have supported over 1,968 and 1,840 beneficiary visits respectively across 155 consultation days each. The response reflects the need for accessible and free primary care services, especially for families who require timely consultation, basic screening, medicines and follow-up support close to home.

Common cases seen across the Punjab centres include diabetes, fever, hypertension, respiratory illnesses and other non-communicable diseases. These trends highlight the importance of neighbourhood-level healthcare in supporting early intervention, improving awareness and helping families address common health concerns before they become serious.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Mannu Batura, Business Head, Star Health and Allied Insurance, said: "The response to our Arogya Seva Kendras in Punjab shows how important accessible neighbourhood healthcare is for families. Many of the cases we see across Amritsar, Bhatinda and Patiala, including diabetes, hypertension, fever and respiratory illnesses, require timely consultation, screening, medicines and follow-up. Primary care within the community can help people seek treatment early and manage everyday health concerns with greater confidence. Through this CSR initiative, Star Health is bringing free healthcare support closer to communities across Punjab."

Each Arogya Seva Kendra is staffed by a doctor, nurse and support team. The centres provide haemoglobin testing, random blood sugar testing, urine examination for sugar and albumin, and rapid diagnostic testing for malaria.

The Arogya Seva Kendra in Punjab offers the following services free of cost:

- MBBS doctor consultations

- Screening for hypertension, diabetes and oral health conditions

- Laboratory diagnostics for blood sugar, haemoglobin, RDT and related tests

- Medicines for common ailments and chronic conditions

- Health counselling and awareness sessions

- Pneumococcal vaccination support for eligible beneficiaries

As part of Star Health's CSR efforts, the Arogya Seva Kendra programme aims to reduce barriers to basic care and encourage timely medical intervention. By placing primary healthcare within the community, the initiative supports awareness, follow-ups and continuity of care for underserved urban and semi-urban populations.

The Arogya Seva Kendras in Punjab have been established as part of Star Health's Corporate Social Responsibility programme in partnership with Piramal Swasthya, a part of the Piramal Foundation. Star Health currently operates 32 Arogya Seva Kendras across nine states.

About Star Health and Allied Insurance: Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. (BSE: 543412) (NSE: STARHEALTH) is the market leader in standalone health insurance in India. The Company commenced operations in 2006 as India's first Standalone Health Insurance Company. Star Health Insurance provides Health, Personal Accident and Travel Insurance to its customers. The Company has grown to emerge as one of the preferred health insurance companies in India with several pioneering products and services to its credit. With customer-centricity at its core, the Company has developed superior and innovative product offerings, service capabilities and a seamless claims management process. Star Health offers tailor made products to cater to needs such as, cancer, diabetes, cardiac illnesses and to specific segments such as senior citizens, women and children. Star Health is India's first health insurance company to settle over 1 crore claims.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. has a strong multi-channel distribution network of 900+ offices, over 8 lakh agents and robust bancassurance and financial institution partners. The Company has 15,000+ network hospitals and 18,500+ employees.

Talk to Star: helping customers plan hospitalisation with confidence: To make planned hospitalisation simpler and less stressful, Star Health has introduced Talk to Star, a dedicated pre-admission guidance service for customers. Before admission, customers can call Talk to Star to understand their policy coverage, check network hospital options, clarify the cashless process and know which documents to keep ready. The service is designed to help customers avoid last-minute confusion, reduce uncertainty at the time of admission and proceed with greater clarity on available benefits and next steps. With guidance available in regional languages, customers and their families can make more informed decisions and focus on treatment and recovery. Customers planning hospitalisation are encouraged to call Talk to Star at 7676 905 905 between 8 am and 8 pm to get guided support before admission.

For more information visit www.starhealth.in

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