Star Health Urges Delhi NCR Families to Take Precautions as Air Quality Stays Poor; Home Health Care Use Up 4.4x

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 12: With air quality deteriorating across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited (NSE: STARHEALTH) (BSE: 543412) has urged families across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram to take preventive measures and seek medical advice early to limit the health risks of air pollution.

Commenting on the advisory, Mr. Mannu Batura, Business Head, Star Health Insurance, said: "More Delhi NCR families are choosing medically supervised treatment at home when appropriate. Between April and September 2026, Home Health Care utilisation among our eligible policyholders in the region was 4.4 times the level a year earlier. We urge families to limit unnecessary outdoor exposure and seek medical advice early for a persistent cough or breathlessness."

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) entered the Very Poor category on 2 November at 324 and stayed there through 9 November, touching 382 on 6 November, the season's highest so far, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on 2 November and Stage III across the NCR on 6 November. The city average eased to 304 on the morning of 10 November, with Gurugram at 321, Noida at 313 and Faridabad at 310, and to 299 (Poor) by 4 pm, but the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology forecasted Very Poor air on 11 and 12 November and the India Meteorological Department expects no rain in Delhi until 15 November.

Essential precautions for families in Delhi NCR

-Time outdoor hours: avoid early morning and late evening, when pollution peaks.

- Mask correctly: wear a well-fitted N95 outdoors; cloth and surgical masks offer much less protection against fine particles.

- Keep indoor air clean: shut windows at peak hours; avoid incense, mosquito coils and smoking.

- Cut exertion: move exercise indoors when the AQI is Very Poor or worse.

- Keep medicines ready: stock inhalers, cardiac medication and prescriptions; do not skip doses.

See a doctor early for a persistent cough, breathlessness, wheezing, chest tightness or palpitations, and seek immediate help for severe breathing difficulty or chest pain.

Three service interventions:

- Unlimited teleconsultations for policyholders: available throughout the policy period.

- 'Talk to Star': call 7200 222 333; press 1 for Home Health Care or 2 for planned hospitalisation for guidance on treatment, cashless processes and network hospitals.

- Cashless Home Health Care: eligible policyholders can get doctor-prescribed care at home, including nursing, blood tests, monitoring, IV fluids and injections, subject to policy terms.

Free for everyone: non-policyholders can get a free Virtual Doctor Consultation from 8 AM to 8 PM via the Star Health Customer app (sign up and select 'Telemedicine').

About Star Health and Allied Insurance: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited (NSE: STARHEALTH) (BSE: 543412) began operations in 2006 as India's first standalone health insurance company and offers Health, Personal Accident and Travel Insurance, with 900+ offices, 8.7 lakh agents, 17,000+ network hospitals and 18,500+ employees. It is India's first health insurance company to settle over 1 crore claims.

For more information visit www.starhealth.in

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