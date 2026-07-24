STAR Hospitals Launches Dedicated "Pain & Palliative Care Services for Cancer Patients"

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 24: STAR Cancer Centre at STAR Hospitals, Nanakramguda, today marked a major milestone in oncology care with the official launch of its dedicated "Pain & Palliative Care Services for Cancer Patients." With this initiative, STAR Hospitals becomes Hyderabad's first private hospital to integrate a dedicated, full-scale Pain & Palliative Care Service directly into its comprehensive cancer care continuum.

The programme was grandly launched by Chief Guest Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu Garu, Hon'ble Former Vice President of India in the presence of Dr. Gopichand Mannam, Chairman & Founding Promoter, STAR Hospitals, Hyderabad (Unimed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd), Dr. Ramesh Gudapati, Director & Founding Promoter, STAR Hospitals, Hyderabad (Unimed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd), Dr. Sainath Bhethanabhotla, Sr. Consultant & Head, Medical Oncology, STAR Cancer Centre, Dr. Vipin Goel, Sr. Consultant & Head, Surgical Oncology, STAR Cancer Centre, Mr. Jairaj Kumar P. Former Director STAR Hospitals, Hyderabad, Mr Pradeep Chowdary, Philanthropist.

Honouring Extraordinary Acts of Compassion

As part of the launch event, extraordinary individuals and healthcare professionals were felicitated for their exceptional commitment and selfless service to cancer patient care:

* Mr. Pradeep Chowdhry, Managing Director, Gemini Edibles and Fats India Limited: Recognized for his philanthropic support in sponsoring free cancer treatments for underprivileged patients.

* Dr. Gowda Sreehari, Sr. Consultant - Surgical Oncology, Laparoscopic & Minimally Invasive Surgeon, STAR Hospitals: Honoured for achieving the incredible milestone of performing 1,000 free cancer surgeries.

* Dr. Gayatri Palat, Associate Professor Pain & Palliative Medicine, MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Center, Hyderabad, India: Felicitated for her pioneering efforts in creating dedicated Palliative Care Services in the public sector.

* STAR Hospitals Staff Members: Honoured for demonstrating extraordinary selflessness, empathy, and devotion to patient wellbeing.

Key Highlights of the Service

The newly launched initiative offers a comprehensive 360-degree circle of support to improve quality of life and restore dignity at every stage of the patient's journey:

* Early Intervention: Symptom and pain management integrated from Day 1 of diagnosis, working parallel with active treatments like chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery.

* Advanced Pain Relief: Targeted interventional procedures (nerve blocks, intrathecal pumps) and customized WHO step-ladder protocols.

* Multidisciplinary Support: Holistic care encompassing psycho-oncology, nutritional counselling, physical rehabilitation, and 24/7 emergency pain support.

"Pleased to launch Star Hospital's Pain & Palliative Care Services to cancer patients at Nanakramguda in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. It gladdens me to learn that Star Hospitals is the first private hospital with dedicated Pain & Palliative Oncology Services. This step reflects a deep commitment on its part to providing holistic & patient-centred cancer care.

The Hospital's aim of seeking to restore comfort, dignity, & quality of life to those suffering from cancer, is truly commendable. By placing the patient at the heart of care, these doctors are sending a powerful message that healing is not only about curing disease but also about easing suffering and preserving human dignity.

Modern oncology recognizes that the best outcomes are achieved when oncologists work closely with palliative care specialists. Palliative care is not an alternative to active treatment, nor is it reserved only for the final stages of illness. It works hand in hand with curative and life-prolonging therapies, providing an added layer of specialized support that enhances the patient's quality of life throughout the course of treatment. The causes of cancer are complex & layered. Genetic predisposition, environmental factors, dietary habits, poor hygiene, & the stresses of modern lifestyles are factors which influence an individual's risk. Therefore, prevention must become a national priority.

Periodic screening is another crucial component of cancer control, especially for individuals at high risk. We must encourage people to undergo regular health check-ups & screening programmes so that cancers can be detected at an early stage. Early detection remains the key to successful treatment. When diagnosed early, many cancers can be treated effectively, improving survival rates & reducing suffering.."

- Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu Garu, Hon'ble Former Vice President of India

"Cancer care is not just about adding years to life, but adding life and dignity to every year. By integrating palliative care alongside active medical oncology treatments right from the beginning, we ensure our patients retain their strength, comfort, and peace of mind throughout their treatment journey."

- Dr. Sainath Bhethanabhotla, Sr. Consultant & Head, Medical Oncology, STAR Cancer Centre

"Surgical interventions aim to cure or manage the disease, but relieving a patient's pain and restoring their daily comfort is equally vital. Dedicated palliative oncology allows us to offer seamless, comprehensive relief and procedural pain control so that patients can undergo therapies with minimal discomfort."

- Dr. Vipin Goel, Sr. Consultant & Head, Surgical Oncology, STAR Cancer Centre

"When we laid the foundation of STAR Hospitals, our goal was clear: to combine clinical precision with profound human empathy. The launch of the Pain and Palliative Care Service is a natural realization of that founding promise. As a healthcare organization, true excellence isn't just measured by cures, but by how deeply we care for our patients at every stage of their journey. This initiative reinforces our commitment to redefining holistic, compassionate medicine for the region."

- Dr. Ramesh Gudapati, Director & Founding Promoter, STAR Hospital

"Healing requires more than medicine - it demands a holistic approach that touches the physical, emotional, and social aspects of patient care. Today, as we expand our oncology capabilities and honor heroes who serve selflessly, we reaffirm our promise to stand by our patients and their families every step of the way."

- Dr. Gopichand Mannam, Chairman & Founding Promoter, STAR Hospitals, Hyderabad (Unimed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd)

About STAR Hospitals & STAR Cancer Centre

STAR Hospitals (Unimed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd) is a premier healthcare institution in Hyderabad known for its clinical excellence, cutting-edge infrastructure, and patient-first approach. The STAR Cancer Centre brings together top oncologists, surgical specialists, and palliative care experts to deliver world-class, integrated cancer care.

For More Details:

* Appointment Helpline: 1800 102 7827

* 24x7 Emergency / Pain Support: +91 9071 104 108

* Website: www.starhospitals.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)