Startek® India Honored with 'HR Excellence Award for Excellence in Line of Business Strategy' by BW People and BW Businessworld

Startek®, a digital first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced that Startek India has been conferred with the prestigious 'HR Excellence Award for Excellence in Line of Business Strategy' by BW People and BW Businessworld. BW People, the HR Community initiative of BW Businessworld publication, has a rich legacy spanning over 30 years. These awards are designed to recognize outstanding HR practices that contribute significantly to organizational success. On this achievement, SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer at Startek, said, "We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from BW People and BW Businessworld. At Startek, our people are our greatest asset, and this award underscores our unflinching commitment to creating a workplace environment where our employees can thrive and drive our business forward. Our focus on innovative HR practices ensures that we not only attract top talent but also foster their growth and development within the organization."

The selection process for this award was highly competitive, involving a three-step rigorous assessment process. This process included a detailed submission of our people practices, thorough editorial screenings, and an exhaustive jury evaluation. Startek was recognized for its exceptional practices in hiring, engagement, career development and growth, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). This accolade is a testament to our commitment to building a strong, inclusive culture that defines our workplace.

About Startek

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from Fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com

About the BW Awards

The 2024 BW People HR Excellence Summit & Awards is a celebration of exceptional HR professionals who have made major contributions to the human resources industry. In order to share their expertise, insights, and experiences on the most recent trends and best practises in HR, this summit brings together some of the most well-known HR executives, experts, and practitioners.

