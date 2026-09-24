Statue of Equality Gets a New Digital Dimension as 4Point2 Technologies Brings AR, VR, MR & XR to Heritage Storytelling

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 24: With an initiative to enhance joyful learning during a visit to the iconic Statue of Equality, 4Point2 Technologies, a technology company specialising in AR,VR, MR, XR and immersive digital experiences, is bringing together technology, heritage and storytelling at one of the city's prominent spiritual and learning centres.

Preserving Traditional Folk Lore, Reimagining Storytelling - A First-of-Its-Kind Immersive Experience.

For generations, Bharat's folk lore, traditions and tales of its history were passed down by word of mouth from grandparents and parents to children. In today's fast-changing world, this traditional chain of storytelling is becoming less accessible.

Recognising this gap, 4Point2 Technologies is introducing its flagship AR products, combining merchandise with immersive digital storytelling to bring cultural narratives to life through interactive sessions on personal devices. The objective is to create a contemporary medium through which the right stories and facts of ancient history, their significance and the values behind them can be experienced by today's generation and carried forward for generations to come.

The immersive experience was inaugurated on 22 September 2026 in the presence of spiritual leaders and dignitaries HH Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji, Chairman, Statue of Equality; HH Ahobila Jeeyar Swamiji, Chief Patron, Statue of Equality; Sriman T. Ramesh Gupta, President, Statue of Equality; and Shri K. V. Chowdary, President, Divya Saketham, who graced the inauguration.

The programme also featured key speakers from 4Point2 Technologies and its advisory leadership K. Shiva Kumar, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, 4Point2 Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Dr. Subramanyam Sharma G, Grandson of Late Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan & Late Shri V. V. Giri | Chief Mentor, 4Point2 Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Apoorva, Director, 4Point2 Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Yashwanth Kumar, CEO, 4Point2 Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Madhu Chander, CTO, 4Point2 Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The initiative is aimed at demonstrating how emerging technologies can help tourism destinations move beyond conventional sightseeing and create more interactive, informative and engaging experiences for visitors.

Where Technology Meets a 1,000-Year Legacy

The Statue of Equality is dedicated to Sri Ramanujacharya, the 11th-century saint, philosopher and social reformer whose teachings emphasised equality and inclusion.

Standing at 216 feet, the monument is among the world's tallest metallic statues in a sitting posture. Made of Panchaloha, a traditional five-metal alloy comprising gold, silver, copper, brass and zinc, the statue forms the centerpiece of a much larger spiritual and cultural destination.

The Statue of Equality project was conceptualised by and actualised under the guidance of His Holiness Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji to gratefully commemorate Sri Ramanujacharya's legacy and take his message of equality to audiences across the world.

The complex also houses the 108 Divya Desams, which are sacred Vishnu temples, providing visitors with an opportunity to experience the architectural and spiritual traditions associated with these important centres which exemplified that all souls are equal in the eyes of the Supreme. These Divya Desams were glorified in the songs of Alwars, the Tamil poet saints. They were a source of inspiration for Sri Ramanujacharya in becoming the Icon of Equality.

Another significant attraction is Swarna Ramanuja, a gold deity of Sri Ramanujacharya installed for daily worship and made with approximately 120 kg of gold. Portraying the profound significance of Sri Ramanujacharya's 120-year journey on this earth.

Beyond the Monument: A Story of Service

The wider institutional ecosystem associated with the destination encompasses initiatives in food, education, healthcare and social inclusion. Visitors are provided prasadam, while the institution has undertaken initiatives aimed at supporting education and healthcare.

A particularly distinctive dimension is its engagement with persons who are visually challenged, including opportunities for training, participation and employment. People associated with these initiatives can be seen performing various roles within the campus, making inclusion part of the everyday visitor experience.

Residential facilities are also provided to people, including priests and their families, associated with the temple and its activities.

This combination of spirituality, service and inclusion adds a human dimension to what is otherwise a monumental architectural and technological story.

Why Reality, Why Now?

Although AR, VR, MR, XR has existed for more than a decade, 4Point2 Technologies believes its relevance to tourism lies in moving from technology demonstration to experience creation.

The company combines AR, VR, MR, XR with content, creativity and storytelling to provide contextual information and interactive experiences around physical destinations.

Experiencing Rituals Beyond the Moment of Darshan

Temple rituals are deeply rooted in tradition, but many take place during specific hours, making it difficult for every devotee to witness them in person. Through its VR Darshan experience, 4Point2 Technologies brings these sacred moments closer to devotees through immersive 360° experiences-from early-morning rituals and Abhishekam to Alankaram, Aarthi and other occasional rituals.

Captured entirely from real temple environments and real rituals, with no VFX, CGI or digitally recreated visuals , VR Darshan preserves the authenticity of these sacred practices. It does not replace physical Darshan, but extends the experience-enabling devotees to witness, revisit and share these moments beyond the temple's physical boundaries and timings.

K. Shiva Kumar, Chairman, MD & Founder, 4Point2 Technologies, said, "Tourism is no longer only about seeing a destination. Visitors increasingly want to understand the story behind what they see. AR, VR, MR, XR gives us an opportunity to create that additional layer of discovery. The Statue of Equality has an extraordinary story spanning spirituality, philosophy, architecture and social service, and technology can help present that story in a format that today's audiences connect with."

He further added, "Our objective is not to replace the physical experience. It is to enhance it."

A New Opportunity for Heritage Tourism

The Hyderabad initiative comes as tourism destinations increasingly look at technology to enhance visitor experiences and attract younger, digitally engaged audiences.

The company believes that India's vast heritage landscape offers significant opportunities for technology-backed interpretation - from monuments and temples to museums, historical sites and cultural destinations.

The Statue of Equality therefore becomes both a visitor experience and a demonstration of how Bharat's traditional heritage can be presented through contemporary technology.

The initiative marks 4Point2 Technologies' entry into Hyderabad and its continued expansion into technology-backed experiential solutions, with a focus on helping destinations become more interactive, accessible and engaging for the next generation of visitors.

About 4Point2 Technologies

4Point2 Technologies is a technology company specialising in AR, VR, MR, XR, immersive experiences, customised applications, custom publishing and digital solutions.

Shri Kumar Shiva Kumar, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director of 4Point2 Technologies, is an entrepreneur and technology business leader with over two decades of experience in entrepreneurship, business strategy and technology-driven ventures. An MBA in Marketing, he founded 4Point2 Technologies in 2004 with a vision to harness emerging technologies to create innovative and immersive experiences.

Under his leadership, 4Point2 Technologies has developed expertise in Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Mixed Reality, Extended Reality and experiential digital solutions, with a focus on integrating technology, creativity and storytelling.

His vision is centred on using immersive technologies to create meaningful experiences, connect audiences with culture and heritage, and make knowledge more engaging and accessible to future generations.

For further information, please contact:

K. Shiva Kumar

MD & Founder, 4Point2 Technologies

M: 91489 88344

https://4point2tech.com/

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