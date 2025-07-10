StoryNest Communications Debuts as India's New-Age Brand Storytelling Agency, Championing Purpose-Driven Narratives

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 10: India's communications industry welcomed a fresh force today with the launch of StoryNest Communications, a full-service communications and brand storytelling agency headquartered in Kolkata. Founded by renowned PR & Communication Professional Swati Chakrabarty, the agency is poised to help brands craft authentic, impactful narratives that inspire action and foster trust.

Positioned as a 360° communications partner, StoryNest aims to empower purpose-led brands across India with services spanning strategic PR, media relations, digital storytelling, influencer engagement, and crisis communication. Built on the principles of creativity, authenticity, and social impact, the agency seeks to reimagine how brands communicate in an increasingly conscious marketplace.

"StoryNest is not just an agency; it's a movement to create stories that resonate and drive real change, "We want to be the communication warriors for brands that believe in making a difference," said Swati Chakrabarty, Founder of StoryNest Communications

With over 10 years of experience in strategic public relations, stakeholder engagement, and award-winning campaign leadership, Swati brings a legacy of trust, creativity, and impact to her new venture.

Before founding StoryNest, she served as Director at a renowned communication agency, where she led several high-profile national campaigns. Her work has been recognized with accolades including the IPRA Award for Best CSR Campaign & Entertainment Campaign, FemIndia's Best Educational & PR Professional 2022, and a spot in Insight Success India's 40 Under 40 Brightest Business Leaders.

Swati is also celebrated for her dedication to nurturing young talent and promoting inclusive, collaborative workplaces. She is a member of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) and an active Rotarian, known for her contributions to community development, education, and youth empowerment.

StoryNest Communications is already engaging with clients in sectors like Education, Tourism, Health, Social Impact, Entertainment and Lifestyle, with a vision to build a pan-India presence. The agency is also committed to fostering employment opportunities by building a diverse team of communications professionals, content creators, and social media strategists.

"Our mission is to elevate brands through meaningful, ethical, and impactful storytelling -- stories that leave a mark," added Swati.

With its roots in Kolkata and its wings spread across India, StoryNest Communications is set to redefine what it means to tell a brand's story in today's world -- with purpose, passion, and impact.

