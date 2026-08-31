Stryker and IAGE partner to advance clinical excellence in fluorescence-guided surgery in gynaecology in India

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 31: Stryker, a global leader in medical technologies, announced a strategic partnership with the Indian Association of Gynaecological Endoscopists (IAGE) to strengthen surgeon education and capabilities in fluorescence-guided surgery (FGS) in gynaecology. This strategic partnership was signed during the Pelvic Organ Prolapse Conference 2026 in Chennai, in the presence of 350 gynaecological surgeons and healthcare professionals from across India.

As India continues to witness a growing burden of women's health conditions alongside the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgery, the need for greater investment in surgeon-capability building and standardized clinical education has become increasingly important. Fluorescence-guided surgery (FGS) is emerging as an important advancement in gynaecology, enabling enhanced intraoperative visualization that can support surgical precision, informed clinical decision-making and improved patient care.

Through this partnership, Stryker and IAGE aim to expand access to high-quality educational opportunities in FGS. Over the next two years, the collaboration will deliver pan-India clinical educational initiatives. Participating surgeons will also gain exposure to leading Indian and international experts, fostering knowledge exchange and encouraging the adoption of global best practices in gynaecological surgery.

Aman Rishi, vice president & general manager, India, Stryker, said, "As India's surgical landscape continues to evolve, there is a growing need to ensure that innovation is supported by ongoing clinical capability building. At Stryker, we believe technology delivers its greatest value when healthcare professionals are equipped to use it with confidence and precision. Through our collaboration with IAGE, we look forward to expanding access to structured training in fluorescence-guided surgery and supporting surgeons in delivering high-quality care for patients across India."

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Sudha Tandon, president, IAGE, said, "Minimally invasive gynaecological surgery is entering a new era with newer technologies and techniques reshaping clinical practice. Keeping pace with these advancements calls for continuous learning, structured training and opportunities for surgeons to learn from shared clinical experience. Through our partnership with Stryker, we look forward to creating a strong platform for education and knowledge exchange of fluorescence-guided surgery and advancing the standard of gynaecological care across India."

As India's healthcare ecosystem continues to evolve, collaborations between industry and the clinical community will play an increasingly important role in supporting innovation, strengthening clinical practice and improving patient outcomes. Through this partnership, Stryker and IAGE aim to contribute to that shared vision for the future of gynaecological care in India.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

About Indian Association of Gynaecological Endoscopists (IAGE)

IAGE is a professional organization dedicated to advancing the art and science of gynaecological endoscopy. Through conferences, workshops, publications, training programs, online courses, and educational initiatives, IAGE supports obstetricians and gynaecologists in enhancing their knowledge and skills while promoting excellence in minimally invasive gynaecological surgery.

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