Style Baazar Chairman Rohit Kedia Kicks Off CMAI's 83rd National Garment Fair in Mumbai

SMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 15: The 83rd edition of the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India's (CMAI) National Garment Fair (NGF) - Womenswear and Menswear segment opened on 13th July 2026 at twin locations in Mumbai, marking the commencement of one of India's largest B2B apparel sourcing events from July 13 to 15, 2026. The Womenswear segment is being held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon whilst, the Menswear segment, is being held at the MMRDA Grounds, BKC, Bandra.

The fair was inaugurated by Guests of Honour, Rohit Kedia, Baazar Style Retail Ltd. (Style Bazaar), Kolkata (277 stores spanning 25,75,194 sq ft. retail space), Pankaj Mirchandani, G. Sachanand/Kalamandir, Indore and Divesh Malve, Taruni Clothing Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad in the presence of CMAI office bearers, managing committee, exhibitors and retailers.

Bringing together the country's leading apparel manufacturers and retailers ahead of the festive and wedding season, the fair serves as a strategic sourcing platform for the Indian apparel industry. Spread across over 40,000 sq. metres of exhibition space, the Womenswear and Menswear segments together feature over 600 Womenswear brands, 345 Menswear brands and 45 Accessories brands represented through 560+ Womenswear stalls, 330+ Menswear stalls, offering buyers a comprehensive sourcing experience. Further, the fair is witnessing presence of 284 pan-India platinum buyers who are extended with privileged facilities.

The fair has attracted participation of retailers, distributors, wholesalers and trade buyers from across India, and overseas from countries namely UAE, Fiji, Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mauritius, Albania, Italy, Sri Lanka amongst others. By showcasing the latest fashion trends for the upcoming festive season, the homegrown brands have successfully created valuable opportunities for business, networking, partnerships and market expansion.

Speaking at the inauguration, Santosh Katariya, President, CMAI, said "The Indian apparel market is looking at a steady growth trajectory driven by consumption in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. In addition, e-commerce is enabling deeper penetration of regional brands and latest collections across India. The NGF has come around at an exciting time, where it will help speed up this process by bringing together the country's leading apparel brands, enabling retailers to source the latest collections and forge partnerships with manufacturers for one of the most important retail seasons of the year."

Rohit Kedia, Baazar Style Retail Ltd. (Style Bazaar) said, "When we launched Style Bazaar, the vision was to make affordable fashion accessible to every household in India, to bring it to their doorstep. CMAI is a platform that connects us and all the manufacturers. My entire team is here and we are looking forward to seeing and experiencing what exhibitors and our partners are showcasing here."

Dignitaries present at the inauguration included Santosh Katariya, President, CMAI; Rohit Munjal, Vice President & Chairman, Fair Sub-Committee; Ankur Gadia, Vice President; Anand Chokshi, Jt. Chairman, Fair Sub-Committee; Paresh Vora, Hon. Treasurer; Mukesh Jain, Hon. Jt. Gen. Secretary; Dinesh Nandu, Hon. Jt. Treasurer, Rahul Mehta, Chief Mentor along with members of the CMAI Managing Committee and industry leaders.

To enhance visitor convenience, CMAI has put in place a dedicated shuttle service connecting the event venues and transit points during the fair. Car shuttle services are operating between NESCO and Goregaon Railway Station (East), NESCO and the MMRDA Grounds, Jio Garden Parking and the MMRDA Grounds, and between Hall 1 and Hall 2 at the MMRDA venue. A dedicated BEST bus service has also been introduced from Bandra Railway Station (East) to the MMRDA Grounds. These services will be available at regular intervals on all three exhibition days --13, 14 & 15 July to ensure convenient travel for exhibitors and buyers.

The National Garment Fair (NGF) by CMAI has successfully delivered 82 editions and stands as the premier trade fair for the Indian apparel industry. CMAI continues to strengthen its position as a vital trade facilitator, creating spaces for meaningful B2B engagement and category-specific growth.

About CMAI

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) is the most representative association of the Indian apparel industry having over 7,000 members and serving more than 50,000 Retailers. Its Membership consists of Manufacturers, Exporters, Brands, and ancillary industry. CMAI advocates regarding policies and also guides and encourages its members on ESG related matters and initiatives. In 2019, CMAI launched the SU.RE initiative to encourage members to embrace sustainability.

Established over sixty-three years ago, CMAI has contributed immensely towards development of the industry. In 1978, CMAI had led the creation of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC). CMAI is also authorised by the Government of India to issue Certificate of Origin (Non-Preferential) to Exporters. CMAI is the only Indian Association that represents the entire Indian Apparel Industry & Trade on prestigious international forums such as International Apparel Federation (IAF) headquartered in Netherlands.

About Style Baazar

Style Baazar is one of Eastern India's fastest-growing value fashion retail chains, offering quality fashion and lifestyle products for the entire family at affordable prices. With a rapidly expanding network of stores across multiple states, the brand continues to make fashion accessible while staying deeply connected to the aspirations and communities of Bharat.

For media queries, contact -

Rupanwita Guha

Style Baazar

M - 8017132128

Email - rupanwita.g@stylebaazar.com

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