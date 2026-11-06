Suffolk accelerates Innovation and brings International best practices to U.S. Construction with Suffolk Global

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 6: Suffolk, one of the most innovative and successful builders in America, announced the formal launch of Suffolk Global in India, underscoring the company's innovation ecosystem and long-term commitment to building an integrated global team. Suffolk Global is operational, bringing India's deep technical talent and specialized expertise directly into Suffolk's U.S. business to support the delivery of complex construction projects.

Construction teams are being asked to deliver more complex work on tighter timelines while managing cost escalation, workforce constraints and longstanding productivity issues. Suffolk Global integrates colleagues in India into U.S. teams and workflows across design, technology and AI, process excellence and construction delivery, with shared standards, ownership and accountability. Collaboration across time zones provides greater continuity, allowing work and ideas to advance while expanding the capabilities available to Suffolk's U.S. project teams.

"Suffolk Global is an important part of our strategy to redefine how America builds," said John Fish, Chairman and CEO of Suffolk. "Meeting the construction industry's challenges will require us to think differently, work more globally and accelerate innovation. By combining the experience of our U.S. builders with the technical expertise, international perspective and proven best practices in India, Suffolk Global strengthens our innovation ecosystem and expands our ability to develop better solutions and deliver greater value for our clients."

Suffolk established Suffolk Global to accelerate its growth and invest in the people and capabilities needed to support its U.S. construction business. The initiative builds on Suffolk's investments in data, technology, operational excellence and innovation, and advances how it delivers services across the entire building lifecycle, including project planning, design, materials sourcing, self-perform construction, building management, and technology investments and partnerships.

"Suffolk Global is designed to strengthen how we operate and deliver value across the enterprise," said Puneet Mahajan, Chief Financial Officer of Suffolk. "Bringing global expertise together with smarter processes and technology will help our teams make better decisions, coordinate work more effectively and bring new capabilities to projects. This is a long-term investment in our people and our services, with client value at the center."

The India team will work alongside U.S. colleagues from project pursuit through delivery, bringing new perspectives and innovative thinking to how Suffolk plans and delivers projects.

"India offers deep technical expertise and fresh perspectives that can help us solve some of the construction industry's most complex challenges," said Murthy Koti, President of Suffolk Global. "Our team in India will contribute directly to meaningful work and collaborate closely with Suffolk colleagues across the U.S. We are committed to creating a strong, lasting organization where people can grow, while helping shape how Suffolk plans and delivers projects."

Suffolk Global has opened 45 positions to date, with many team members already in place. Suffolk Global plans to hire more than 200 people over the next few years as the organization grows to support Suffolk's business needs. Current openings span AI engineering, digital construction, architecture and design visualization.

About Suffolk

Suffolk is a national enterprise that builds, innovates and invests. Suffolk is an end-to-end business that delivers value across the entire project lifecycle by leveraging its core construction management services with vertical service lines that include design, self-perform construction services, technology start-up investment (Suffolk Technologies), supply chain management, and innovation research and development focused on advancing AI and data-driven solutions that will redefine the way America builds.

Suffolk - America's Contractor - is a national company with more than $13 billion in annual revenue, 4,000 employees, and 18 offices in Boston (headquarters); New York City; Estero, Miami, Tampa and West Palm Beach, Florida; Dallas; Los Angeles, Milpitas, San Francisco and San Diego, California; Las Vegas; Portland, Maine; New Haven, Connecticut; Herndon, Virginia; Salt Lake City; and Bengaluru, India.

Suffolk manages some of the most complex, sophisticated projects in the country, serving clients in every major industry sector, including healthcare, life sciences, education, gaming, transportation/aviation, government and public work, mission critical, advanced technology and commercial. Suffolk is privately held and is led by Founder, Chairman and CEO John Fish. Suffolk is ranked #7 on ENR's list of "Top CM-at-Risk Contractors." For more information, visit www.suffolk.com and follow Suffolk on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

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