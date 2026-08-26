Sugee Lake District to Shape Thane's Next Chapter of Commercial Growth

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: Sugee Group has unveiled Sugee Lake District, its landmark 52-acre waterfront development that brings premium commercial, retail, hospitality and lifestyle experiences to Thane West. Located opposite Korum Mall, near Cadbury Junction in Khopat, the Eastern Express Highway fronting development also marks Sugee Group's foray into the Thane market.

Sugee Lake District has been conceived as a world-class business district that reflects Thane's sustained economic growth, expanding commercial importance and its emergence as one of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's fastest-growing commercial real estate markets. The project will feature Grade A++ commercial offices offering panoramic views of the lake and the city. High-street retail, fine dining and a six-acre lakeview promenade will complement the commercial environment, creating a destination where people can work, connect, recharge and spend time beyond the office.

Reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development, the commercial project has been registered under LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), one of the world's most widely recognised green building rating systems. The registration underscores the project's focus on environmentally responsible design, resource efficiency and high-performance spaces, supporting Sugee Lake District's vision of creating a smarter and more sustainable commercial destination for Thane.

The development has been designed by Architect Hafeez Contractor Padma Bhushan recipient with Sterling serving as the structural consultant and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) undertaking the peer review. Together, they bring globally recognised design and engineering expertise to the Sugee Thane project, creating a commercial landmark defined by architectural excellence, structural strength and advanced infrastructure.

Commenting on the development, Nishant Deshmukh, Founder and Managing Partner Sugee Group said, "Sugee Lake District is part of our vision to create a marquee destination where business, lifestyle and well-being come together and grow together. It is designed for businesses, brands, entrepreneurs and investors seeking more than a conventional commercial address. With Grade A++ commercial spaces, retail, dining, wellness amenities and a six-acre lakeview promenade, the development will create a vibrant, all-day destination that supports growth, connection and long-term value for its occupants and the wider community in Thane."

Commenting on the architectural vision, Ar. Hafeez Contractor said, "Siddheshwar Lake gives the site a distinctive natural setting, and our design ensures that the waterfront becomes an integral part of the district's identity and experience, rather than remaining peripheral to it. The vision is to create a commercial destination of international standards that feels open, people-centric and timeless, with connectivity, landscape and architecture coming together as one cohesive environment. Beyond being a workplace, the development is designed to make the everyday work experience more engaging and closely connected to nature. I believe there is currently no commercial development of this nature in Thane, Mumbai or even India."

The first commercial landmark within the wider development will be a ground-plus-45-storey commercial tower offering offices ranging from approximately 800 sq. ft. to 6,000 sq. ft., with options to combine adjoining units. Typical floor plates of approximately 46,000 sq. ft. will provide businesses with the flexibility to plan workplaces around their operational requirements and future expansion. The range of unit sizes is intended to widen access to Grade A++ commercial property in Thane, from independent professionals and growing firms to large occupiers.

The commercial tower will feature 46 high-speed elevators, supported by dedicated service elevators, for efficient movement. Flexible floor plates, prominent frontage and premium lake- and city-facing offices will cater to established companies, growing enterprises, professionals, investors and brands seeking a strategic address in Thane.

Designed to bring work, wellness and leisure together, Sugee Lake District will offer a rooftop lounge, cafe, fitness centre, steam room, pickleball court, turf and indoor games room. A creche, pet creche, medical room and red-light therapy room will further support the everyday needs and well-being of working professionals.

Located near Cadbury Junction with highway frontage, Sugee Lake District offers convenient access to Thane's established residential neighbourhoods, business districts, retail destinations and civic infrastructure. Connectivity is set to further strengthen with the expanding metro network, Borivali-Thane Twin Tunnel, Thane Coastal Road, proposed Bullet Train station, redeveloped Thane railway station and Thane Integral Ring Metro.

The Samruddhi and Mumbai-Vadodara expressways, Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and access to the international airport will enhance regional connectivity for businesses, employees, clients and related stakeholders.

Through Sugee Lake District in Thane, Sugee Developers is responding to the city's growing demand for well-planned commercial spaces that support business growth and long-term investment. Envisioned around Thane's identity as N.I.C.E.™ -- New India's City of Economic-Growth™ -- Sugee Lake District is poised to create a distinctive new centre for enterprise, opportunity and modern work. It will offer businesses a landmark address, professionals an environment in which to thrive, and investors a place in Thane's next chapter of commercial growth.

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